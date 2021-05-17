Trisha Brown Dance Company To Perform At Wave Hill, June 8-9

Wave Hill will bring dance back to the gardens this summer through a co-production with the Trisha Brown Dance Company. Recent relaxing in COVID-19-related restrictions inspired both institutions to celebrate with evening performances in June.

Trisha Brown: In Plain Site allows Brown's dances to be freed from the constrictions of the conventional stage and to once again be performed in unexpected locations. For this outdoor performance at Wave Hill, selections from the repertory are restaged in a dynamic relationship to the garden's serene setting, expanding and amplifying Brown's effortless affinity for naturalizing movement to the physical environment.

The program each evening will feature an excerpt from Another Story as in falling (1993), as well as some of Brown's Early Works, including Accumulation (1971), Leaning Duets (1970), Solo Olos (1976), and Locus (1975) among others. (Please note the program is subject to change). The locations in the gardens range from the garden's two sweeping lawns, with views of the Hudson River and Palisades; the Aquatic Garden; and three locations near Wave Hill's Glyndor Gallery. The dancers will perform both together and in smaller groups, breaking apart and coming together over the course of the program.

Trisha Brown's choreography developed in the urban setting of downtown New York, and her legacy endures through the post-modern dance company she founded in 1970, which is guided by discovering "the extraordinary in the everyday." Wave Hill's commitment to fostering human connections with the natural world represents the intersection of nature and culture, providing a perfect setting that reveals how Brown's visionary work can resonate in new contexts.

"The repertory pieces that will be performed," commented Director of Arts and Chief Curator Gabriel de Guzman, "showcase a vocabulary of movements that developed not only from the rapid pace of the city, but also from understanding of the body's connection to nature. Now that we're emerging from this long period of quarantine, I can't think of a better way to experience the open air than this innovative engagement with landscape."