Tribeca Festival Announces First-Ever Music Lounge

The 2022 Tribeca Festival today announced its first-ever music lounge featuring four days and nights of exclusive performances, special guest appearances, insider talks, and more. In partnership with Pitchfork, the lounge will be open to the public and offer Tribeca Festival attendees and music fans the opportunity to come together and celebrate the state of the music scene in New York City.

Among the live performances will be a rare concert by Onyx Collective and Duendita, two of the brightest Jazz and Soul artists in the city. Show Me the Body and YL, as well as DJ Huerco S., Matt FX, and other local DJs will also perform exclusive sets to round out the diverse music lineup.

Industry talks will delve into topics including "Empowering Independent Creators in 2022" with Warp Records, Beggars Group, and High Road Touring, and "Cancellations and Hidden Costs: The Reality of Pandemic-Era Nightlife" with NYC Nightlife Mayor Ariel Palitz. Additionally, there will be a conversation with techno pioneers Kevin Saunderson and Blake Baxter, moderated by Shaka Senkhor, timed to the world premiere of God Said Give 'Em Drum Machines - a vibrant music documentary about the beginnings of Techno Music in Detroit.

The weekend culminates with "How Long Gone" Live featuring hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart in conversation with experimental drummer Eli Keszler, followed by a "Battle of the Bands" contest and after party with Drunken Canal.

Diageo will show its support for up-and-coming artists by sponsoring Tribeca Festival's first-ever music lounge in collaboration with UnitedMasters and Diageo whiskey brands, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Crown Royal, Buchanan's, and Johnnie Walker.

The Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, games, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 21st year from June 8-19, 2022.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.