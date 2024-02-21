Tracy Morgan Joins Lineup For Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit

Comedian Tracy Morgan has joined the all-star comedy lineup for Garden of Laughs. Morgan joins a powerhouse lineup that includes sets by Bill Burr, Michael Che, Chris DiStefano, Jim Gaffigan, Heather McMahan, Sam Morril, and Jon Stewart. Garden of Laughs will be hosted by Steve Schirripa and take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2024 at 8:00PM, with all net proceeds going directly to Garden of Dreams.

Morgan, a Garden of Dreams advisory board member, performed at the 2017 Garden of Laughs event, and was a presenter at the 2019 event. He has served as a mentor for the more than 100 children that participate in the annual Talent Show at Radio City Music Hall, one of the Foundation’s tentpole events; and he was the 2022 recipient of the Garden of Dreams Hero Award, which honors organizations or individuals that embody the spirit of the Foundation through an active and ongoing dedication to positively impacting the lives of children facing obstacles, while serving as a driving force and inspiration for others.

Garden of Laughs will be hosted by Steve Schirripa, a long-time supporter of the Foundation and member of the Garden of Dreams advisory board, who is best known for his roles as Bobby Bacala in “The Sopranos” and Detective Anthony Abetemarco on “Blue Bloods.” Joining Schirripa and the celebrated comedic lineup will be entertainment and sports icons, to be announced closer to the show, who will serve as presenters for this special evening.

Garden of Laughs was previously staged in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. All four previous events were sell-outs and together, raised more than $6 million for the Foundation – making Garden of Laughs the Foundation’s most successful fundraiser. Over the years, Garden of Laughs has featured comedy icons including Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and more.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with the MSG Family of Companies – MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. The Foundation works with 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations, to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care.

Since it began in 2006, Garden of Dreams has used the magic of the MSG Family of Companies and its brands – including the Knicks, Rangers, Rockettes, famed showplaces and two sports and entertainment networks – to brighten the lives of more than 425,000 children and their families. The Foundation takes pride in its commitment to truly change lives, hosting more than 500 events and programs each year.

In addition, through its Garden of Dreams Giving program, the Foundation provides grants that fund important projects such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, and the construction of new dance and music studios. The Foundation also meets the critical needs of college-bound high school seniors by providing four-year scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

Tickets for Garden of Laughs are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices. Please note, the lineup is subject to change.