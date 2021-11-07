Toronto Pop-Artist Miss Lia Releases Empowering & Seductive Single ANIMAL TYPE

With rich, velvety vox ablaze amidst a sense of passion and playfulness, Toronto singer/songwriter Miss Lia's new single Animal Type captures the carnal charge around setting sights on who you want.

Written in Miss Lia's unique fashion - a confident, inspired, spontaneous type of lyricism - the song's origins are rooted in the pop-R&B artist's penchant for emotionally-driven songwriting that pulls on both past experiences and in-the-moment feelings.

"For 'Animal Type,' I was getting ready to go out, and started 'feeling myself' - confident and sexy - like an empowered woman," she recalls. "The vibe just came to me... I was watching myself in the mirror and started singing the melody of the intro. I came up with the first verse and chorus at that moment, and left them unchanged."

Looking to capture the classic 'I need you' feeling, Miss Lia uses "Animal Type" to relate with those who find themselves suddenly overtaken by lust's 'I've got to have you' impulse. While the song feels sensuous and provocative upon first listen, it's Lia's confidence and empowered spirit intertwined with each line that seeks to seduce the listener further.

Following previously unveiled singles, Dangerous, Lonely, and summersault, Animal Type is the latest to land from Miss Lia. The multi-talented artist recently immersed herself in music, having spent the duration of Covid-related restrictions contemplating a fork in the road; having initially pushed aside her ambitions to pursue music, focusing on academics and athletics instead, Lia spent the time revisiting and rediscovering her passions for poetry and music, and the deep emotional connection it creates.

Animal Type is available now. Listen below: