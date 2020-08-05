Top 10 Tunes with David Jeffery
David's love for angst-ridden pop punk music was reignited when he joined the Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Connor Murphy.
Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.
Today's playlist is from David Jeffery! He recently made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen as Connor Murphy! He's also been entertaining us with his Dear Evan Hansen fun facts on his TikTok account.
Listen to David's playlist below!
I chose these songs because I never really grew out of that Junior High phase of listening to angst-ridden pop punk music. Playing Connor in Dear Evan Hansen has only reiterated my love for this genre. While there are MANY great songs (and choosing just 10 was extremely difficult), the ones I find myself going back to the most are the following:
- Welcome To The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance
- The Bird And The Worm by The Used
- I Wanna Get Better by Bleachers
- Why Worry by Set It Off
- Masterpiece Theatre 3 by Marianas Trench
- If These Sheets Were States by All Time Low
- Moving Boxes by With Confidence
- Pretty Little Distance by As It Is
- Livin' On A Prayer by Bon Jovi
- The Ballad Of Mona Lisa by Panic! At The Disco
