Tony Winner Tom Kitt's New Album Reflect Out Now!

In addition to being nominated for a Tony Award® this year, Tom Kitt has won a Pulitzer Prize, two Tony Awards®, a GRAMMY Award®, and an Emmy Award®. Tom's debut album Reflect is about finding your voice when you need it most, and features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars. A true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of these tumultuous times.

Starring Tom Kitt

Featuring:

Adrienne Warren - Tony Award Nominee

Brian d'Arcy James- Tony Award Nominee

Danny Burstein - Tony Award Nominee

Elizabeth Stanley - Tony Award Nominee

Heidi Blickenstaff - Freaky Friday, Something Rotten

Javier Muñoz - Hamilton, In the Heights

Jenn Colella - Tony Award Nominee

Jerry Dixon - If/Then, Once on This Island

Lauren Patten - Tony Award Nominee

Mandy Gonzalez - Hamilton, In the Heights

Michael McElroy - Tony Award Nominee

Pearl Sun - Next to Normal, Come From Away

Rebecca Luker - Tony Award Nominee

