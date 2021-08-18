Tony Winner Tom Kitt's New Album Reflect Out Now!
In addition to being nominated for a Tony Award® this year, Tom Kitt has won a Pulitzer Prize, two Tony Awards®, a GRAMMY Award®, and an Emmy Award®. Tom's debut album Reflect is about finding your voice when you need it most, and features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars. A true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of these tumultuous times.
Starring Tom Kitt
Featuring:
Adrienne Warren - Tony Award Nominee
Brian d'Arcy James- Tony Award Nominee
Danny Burstein - Tony Award Nominee
Elizabeth Stanley - Tony Award Nominee
Heidi Blickenstaff - Freaky Friday, Something Rotten
Javier Muñoz - Hamilton, In the Heights
Jenn Colella - Tony Award Nominee
Jerry Dixon - If/Then, Once on This Island
Lauren Patten - Tony Award Nominee
Mandy Gonzalez - Hamilton, In the Heights
Michael McElroy - Tony Award Nominee
Pearl Sun - Next to Normal, Come From Away
Rebecca Luker - Tony Award Nominee
