Tony Winner Judith Light to Star in Lifetime Psychological Thriller NELLIE BLY

Lifetime has greenlit the psychological thriller Nellie Bly (working title), starring Golden Globe(R) and Emmy(R) nominated actress Christina Ricci (Monster), as 19th century pioneering journalist, Elizabeth Cochran Seaman, who published under the name of NELLIE BLY. The Lifetime feature is inspired by her undercover stay at the impenetrable Women's Lunatic Asylum on New York's Blackwell's island. Two-time Tony award-winner and Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Judith Light (THERESE RAQUIN, THE ASSEMBLED PARTIES, OTHER DESERT CITIES, LOMBARDI, A DOLL'S HOUSE) is also set to star as Matron Grady, the head nurse who tortured her patients into submission while Josh Bowman (Revenge) takes on the role of Dr. Josiah. This marks Ricci's return to Lifetime following her SAG nominated performance in the limited series, THE LIZZIE BORDEN CHRONICLES and the prequel movie, Lizzie Borden Took An Axe. Nellie Bly is currently in production and will make its debut in 2018 on Lifetime.



On a mission to expose the deplorable conditions and mistreatment of patients at the notorious Women's Lunatic Asylum, investigative reporter Nellie Bly (Ricci) feigns mental illness in order to be institutionalized to report from the inside. The movie delivers an intense and fictionalized account of actual events surrounding Nellie's stay beginning after Nellie has undergone treatment, leaving her with no recollection of how she came to the asylum or her real identity. Nellie's unwillingness to submit to authority results in unspeakable torture at the hands of the head nurse, Matron Grady (Light). When Nellie captures the attention of Dr. Josiah (Bowman) who tries to help her, Grady's barbaric tactics only intensify, leading Nellie to questions if she actually does belong in the asylum after all.



A real-life hero, Nellie Bly's expose was the first of its kind in America and inspired the global reformation of mental health care.



Nellie Bly is executive Produced by Howard Braunstein of Howard Braunstein Films, along with Ricci of Grey Team Productions. Michael Tive, David Sigal, Peter Werner and Jonathan Baruch also serve as executive producers with Karen Moncrieff directing (Petals on the Wind) from a screenplay by Helen Childress (Reality Bites).



ABOUT LIFETIME Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning scripted series, non-fiction series and movies. The critically acclaimed UnREAL, Project Runway, Bring It!, The Rap Game, Married at First Sight and Little Women franchises anchor the network's programming, in addition to its over 25 original movies annually that continue to define the TV movie genre. In 2015, Lifetime launched Broad Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers to make its content which totals over 450 original hours. Lifetime Television(R), LMN(R), Lifetime Real Women(R) and Lifetime Digital(TM) are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles