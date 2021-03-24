Tony Winner David Rockwell Named Production Designer for 93rd Oscars

Award-winning architect and scenic designer David Rockwell has been named the production designer for the 93rd Oscars, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.

Rockwell returns to the Oscars team having previously served as production designer for the 81st and 82nd Oscars, the latter earning him a Primetime Emmy Award.

"We are thrilled to work again with the Academy for this year's Oscars," Rockwell said. "It's an honor to join their extraordinary production team to celebrate the film industry."

Rockwell is the founder and president of Rockwell Group, an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation. He has designed sets for more than 60 theatrical productions, both on and Off-Broadway, including She Loves Me, for which he earned a Tony Award, Kinky Boots, and Hairspray.

Rockwell's current work includes The Perelman, a new arts center in New York (restaurant and lobby interior architect), Nobu hotels and restaurants worldwide, 1 Hotel Toronto, Smithsonian "FUTURES," an exhibition celebrating the Smithsonian's 175th anniversary; and Drama, a new book exploring architecture and theater published by Phaidon in May.

Honors include the National Design Award from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian National Design Museum and the Presidential Design Award.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.