Tony-Winner Daisy Eagan To Bring Live Podcast Tour To NYC And More In April

Extending its reach beyond your podcast players and headphones, the hit podcast "Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan" is launching a limited live show tour to play three cities in April 2023.

In this live show, Daisy will lead the audience through the story of one of America's most notorious prisons, Alcatraz, complete with the podcasts's signature eeriness and punctuated by Daisy's trademark skepticism and heavy side-eye.

"I'm fascinated by this story - it's definitely strange AND unexplained. How did this group of rando prisoners manage to arts and crafts their way out of the ONE PLACE that was supposed to be impossible to escape from?!" says Daisy. "And doing this show live on stage means we can add in all new visual elements you can't get just with a podcast. I can't wait to share the story with everyone."

"Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan LIVE" will play at the Bell House in Brooklyn on April 3, the Crystal Ballroom in Boston on April 20, and Union Stage in Washington, DC, on April 23.

Tickets are available for both General Admission to the show as well as VIP tickets, which include early access to preferred seating and a pre-show Q&A with Daisy.

Tickets are available to purchase at www.strangeandunexplainedpod.com/live-shows

From Executive Producer Patrick Hinds and the Obsessed Network comes a new podcast about all the things that make us wonder. Each week, we tell you a true story that will fascinate and terrify you: a family who receive letters from a "Watcher" after moving into their new house, a hotel that's seen so much death that it has to be cursed, UFO encounters, hauntings, Bigfoot sightings, and so much more.

Written and hosted by Tony Award-winning actor and celebrated writer Daisy Eagan, "Strange and Unexplained" is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on.

Throughout her multi-decade career, Tony award-winner Daisy Eagan, has dazzled audiences from the stage to television and film, and with her writing.

At age eleven, Eagan became the youngest actress to win a Tony Award for Best Performance by A Featured Actress for playing Mary Lennox in "The Secret Garden." Additional theater credits include "Les Miserables" and "James Joyce's The Dead" both on Broadway, as well as dozens of off-broadway and regional productions, and writing and starring in three one-woman shows.

Eagan recurred on Freeform's critically-acclaimed series, "Good Trouble" as night-time AM radio talk show host Joey Riverton, who came out in the second season as non-binary - one of the first non-binary characters on network television. Additional television credits include HULU's "The Path," HBO's "Girls," CBS' "The Mentalist," "Without a Trace," "Ghost Whisperer," "The Unit" and "Numb3rs."

An award-winning writer with a loyal and growing audience, Eagan is a fierce fighter and activist for women's and LGBTQIA+ rights. She is a rousing voice in political arenas and continues to fight for change throughout her literary career. She has penned op-eds for publications including HuffPost and Playbill.com, and had a column for USA Today Network's The Journal News.