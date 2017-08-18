Tony Winner Christian Borle to Direct POPCORN FALLS at Riverbank Theatre

Broadway comes to Marine City in Popcorn Falls! Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle and written by accomplished Broadway actor and playwright James Hindman.

Broadway actor and playwright, James Hindman stars in his new production, Popcorn Falls at our very own Snug Theatre! James' Broadway and touring acting credits include such hits as Cats, City of Angels, and most recently Mary Poppins. Fellow Broadway actor Tom Souhrada, who is just completing the national tour of Kinky Boots, will join James as the two actors portray over a dozen characters in this fast-paced comedy farce that celebrates small town can-do spirit.

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town, whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can save the world.

Following the Theatre Nova production of Popcorn Falls, Jen McKee of Encore Michigan says, "And that's what a play like Popcorn Falls boils down to: the magic of watching two actors stretch themselves into multiple roles before your eyes. We're now in a moment of great anxiety at the national level, of course; and art of all kinds has the amazing power to simultaneously distract us and re-focus us in unexpected ways. So if a light night of theater is what your soul craves, consider Popcorn Falls"

Performances are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $26.00 for reserved seating and are available online at www.riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

