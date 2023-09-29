Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

All Roads Theatre Company, Los Angeles's brand new Equity Theatre Company, announces principal casting for its fully staged and choreographed presentation of Jerry Herman's and Michael Stewart's beloved musical, MACK & MABEL In Concert, starring Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen as the title characters, with Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel as the wise-cracking hoofer Lottie Ames.

MACK & MABEL plays for four performances only, February 16, 17 and 18, 2024 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. The production will be directed and choreographed by ARTCO founder and Producing Artistic Director Scott Thompson and conducted by co-founder Fred Barton.

MACK & MABEL is a musical with a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The plot involves the tumultuous romantic and artistic relationship between silent-movie director Mack Sennett and Mabel Normand, who became one of his biggest stars. In a series of flashbacks, Sennett relates the glory days of Keystone Studios from 1911, when he discovered Normand and cast her in dozens of his early “two-reelers," through his creation of Sennett's Bathing Beauties and the Keystone Cops, to Mabel's death from tuberculosis in 1930.

ARTCO will present MACK & MABEL in a fully staged and choreographed “In-Concert” rendering, with a star-studded cast of 40, and an 18-piece orchestra dedicated to presenting Herman's glorious score to its most thrilling effect.

Dermot Mulroney (Mack) is known for his work in numerous films such as Young Guns (1988), Staying Together (1989), Where the Day Takes You (1992), Point of No Return (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994), My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), About Schmidt (2002), The Wedding Date (2005), Zodiac (2007), August: Osage County (2013), Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Scream VI (2023), The Last Outlaw (1993), Long Gone (1987) and Longtime Companion (1989) in which he played the first AIDS patient to die in a major American film. He has appeared on countless television shows including Friends, Shameless, American Horror Story, and Arrested Development. He wrote the song "Someone Else's Used Guitar" for Peter Bogdanovich's The Thing Called Love, in which he also starred.

Mulroney is also an accomplished cellist. In 1996, he was part of a band called the Low and Sweet Orchestra that released an album in 1996, "Goodbye to All That.” In 2005 he appeared alongside Boyd Tinsley for Alanis Morissette's show at the House of Blues in Hollywood. He played the cello in the films The Thing Called Love, where he portrayed an aspiring country singer, as well as Daddy and Samantha, in which he portrayed a college student studying music. As lead vocalist he has also released his own Christmas album.

“I'm excited to play Mack Sennett, one of the first and leading pioneers of the movie industry,” said Mulroney. “And as Mack says in the show: ‘With you or Without You!' - I'll be there in February - Live Onstage!”

Jenna Lea Rosen (Mabel) is an exciting rising star, having played leads in Grease, The Addams Family, Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and Saturday Night Fever. She has voiced multiple regular/recurring roles on the Disney Channel, Netflix and MAX and has sung in concerts and cabarets across the country with Patti Lupone, Richard M. Sherman, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Beth Leavel (Lottie) won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Featured Actress for her title role in the Broadway production of The Drowsy Chaperone. Other notable Broadway credits include leads in 42nd St, The Civil War, Young Frankenstein, Elf, and Mamma Mia. Leavel was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for both Baby It's You and The Prom. Most recently, Leavel originated the starring role of Miranda Priestly in the Chicago world premiere of the musical The Devil Wears Prada.

Scott Thompson is an award-winning producer, director and choreographer who has produced and directed a “Who's Who” of today's Broadway talent at theatres around the United States, with an eclectic repertoire of productions including Gypsy starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley, Oliver! starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block,

and the notorious classic Tom Eyen play, Women Behind Bars, which enjoyed a successful run in Los Angeles at the Montalban Theatre starring Traci Lords and Eureka O'Hara, now streaming on Broadway HD and coming soon to Amazon Prime.

Fred Barton conducted the Tony Award winning musical City Of Angels at Los Angeles's Shubert Theatre, Cabaret at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, composed the score for Women Behind Bars at the Montalban Theatre, music-directed the original Forbidden Broadway in New York and Los Angeles, and music-supervised Spamilton at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. His TV composing credits include The Magic Schoolbus and Wonder Pets (both Emmy-Award winners), and he won the Harry Warren Award for his Film Scoring degree from USC.

ARTCO, the brainchild of founders Scott Thompson and Fred Barton, will follow its inaugural production with a 2024/2025 season of three productions: a classic play, a second classic musical, a digital new works play festival, and the rollout of a concert series, featuring an orchestra and major musical theatre performers, dedicated to the work of classic Broadway composers.

“ARTCO comes along at a crucial time in the theatre life of this city,” says Producing Artistic Director Scott Thompson. “While several major professional theatres around the country are curtailing or cancelling their seasons, ARTCO's business model is based on mainstream, audience-friendly titles to establish itself and attract a wide, diverse, and solid fan base.”

Tickets for MACK & MABEL at the El Portal Theatre are on sale now at https://ci.ovationtix.com/371/production/1180065.

Limited specially-priced Gala Opening Night tickets for February 16th, 2024, which include Priority Seating and an invitation to the official Celebration of ARTCO's opening night gala, are also on sale through this outlet for $200.