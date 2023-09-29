Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

MACK & MABEL plays for four performances only, February 16, 17 and 18, 2024 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 2 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 3 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

All Roads Theatre Company, Los Angeles's brand new Equity Theatre Company, announces principal casting for its fully staged and choreographed presentation of Jerry Herman's and Michael Stewart's beloved musical, MACK & MABEL In Concert, starring Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen as the title characters, with Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel as the wise-cracking hoofer Lottie Ames.

MACK & MABEL plays for four performances only, February 16, 17 and 18,  2024 at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. The production will be directed and  choreographed by ARTCO founder and Producing Artistic Director Scott Thompson  and conducted by co-founder Fred Barton. 

MACK & MABEL is a musical with a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by  Jerry Herman. The plot involves the tumultuous romantic and artistic relationship  between silent-movie director Mack Sennett and Mabel Normand, who became one of  his biggest stars. In a series of flashbacks, Sennett relates the glory days of Keystone  Studios from 1911, when he discovered Normand and cast her in dozens of his early  “two-reelers," through his creation of Sennett's Bathing Beauties and the Keystone  Cops, to Mabel's death from tuberculosis in 1930. 

ARTCO will present MACK & MABEL in a fully staged and choreographed “In-Concert”  rendering, with a star-studded cast of 40, and an 18-piece orchestra dedicated to  presenting Herman's glorious score to its most thrilling effect. 

Dermot Mulroney (Mack) is known for his work in numerous films such as Young Guns (1988), Staying Together (1989), Where the Day Takes You (1992), Point of No Return (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994), My Best Friend's Wedding (1997), About Schmidt (2002), The Wedding Date (2005), Zodiac (2007), August: Osage County (2013),  Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), Scream VI (2023), The Last Outlaw (1993), Long Gone (1987) and Longtime Companion (1989) in which he played the first AIDS patient to die  in a major American film. He has appeared on countless television shows including  Friends, Shameless, American Horror Story, and Arrested Development. He wrote the  song "Someone Else's Used Guitar" for Peter Bogdanovich's The Thing Called Love, in  which he also starred.

Mulroney is also an accomplished cellist. In 1996, he was part of a band called the Low  and Sweet Orchestra that released an album in 1996, "Goodbye to All That.” In 2005  he appeared alongside Boyd Tinsley for Alanis Morissette's show at the House of  Blues in Hollywood. He played the cello in the films The Thing Called Love, where he  portrayed an aspiring country singer, as well as Daddy and Samantha, in which he  portrayed a college student studying music. As lead vocalist he has also released his  own Christmas album.  

“I'm excited to play Mack Sennett, one of the first and leading pioneers of the movie  industry,” said Mulroney. “And as Mack says in the show: ‘With you or Without You!' -  I'll be there in February - Live Onstage!”  

Jenna Lea Rosen (Mabel) is an exciting rising star, having played leads in Grease, The  Addams Family, Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof and  Saturday Night Fever. She has voiced multiple regular/recurring roles on the Disney  Channel, Netflix and MAX and has sung in concerts and cabarets across the country  with Patti Lupone, Richard M. Sherman, and Kristin Chenoweth. 

Beth Leavel (Lottie) won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Featured Actress  for her title role in the Broadway production of The Drowsy Chaperone. Other notable  Broadway credits include leads in 42nd St, The Civil War, Young Frankenstein, Elf, and  Mamma Mia. Leavel was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a  Leading Role for both Baby It's You and The Prom. Most recently, Leavel originated the  starring role of Miranda Priestly in the Chicago world premiere of the musical The Devil  Wears Prada.  

Scott Thompson is an award-winning producer, director and choreographer who has  produced and directed a “Who's Who” of today's Broadway talent at theatres around  the United States, with an eclectic repertoire of productions including Gypsy starring  Broadway legend Betty Buckley, Oliver! starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block,  

and the notorious classic Tom Eyen play, Women Behind Bars, which enjoyed a  successful run in Los Angeles at the Montalban Theatre starring Traci Lords and Eureka  O'Hara, now streaming on Broadway HD and coming soon to Amazon Prime. 

Fred Barton conducted the Tony Award winning musical City Of Angels at Los  Angeles's Shubert Theatre, Cabaret at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, composed the  score for Women Behind Bars at the Montalban Theatre, music-directed the original  Forbidden Broadway in New York and Los Angeles, and music-supervised Spamilton at  the Kirk Douglas Theatre. His TV composing credits include The Magic Schoolbus and  Wonder Pets (both Emmy-Award winners), and he won the Harry Warren Award for his  Film Scoring degree from USC.  

ARTCO, the brainchild of founders Scott Thompson and Fred Barton, will follow its  inaugural production with a 2024/2025 season of three productions: a classic play, a  second classic musical, a digital new works play festival, and the rollout of a concert  series, featuring an orchestra and major musical theatre performers, dedicated to the  work of classic Broadway composers. 

“ARTCO comes along at a crucial time in the theatre life of this city,” says Producing  Artistic Director Scott Thompson. “While several major professional theatres around  the country are curtailing or cancelling their seasons, ARTCO's business model is  based on mainstream, audience-friendly titles to establish itself and attract a wide,  diverse, and solid fan base.” 

Tickets for MACK & MABEL at the El Portal Theatre are on sale now at https://ci.ovationtix.com/371/production/1180065.  

Limited specially-priced Gala Opening Night tickets for February 16th, 2024, which  include Priority Seating and an invitation to the official Celebration of ARTCO's opening  night gala, are also on sale through this outlet for $200.





RELATED STORIES

1
Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled Photo
Severe Weather Triggers NYC Travel Delays; Broadway Shows Will Play as Scheduled

Heavy rain has led to flash flooding across the city, causing multiple subway lines to suspend service entirely, leaving many commuters stranded. 

2
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed! Photo
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is This Sunday - Full Lineup Revealed!

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will allow theatre lovers to discover theatrical treasures, attend starry meet-and-greets, and place their bids at unique auction experiences this Sunday. Get a rundown of all of the event information here!

3
WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary Photo
WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary

WICKED celebrates its 20th anniversary with special partnerships and events throughout October.

4
PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Purlie Victorious on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

More Hot Stories For You

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Halloween With Special October EventsHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates Halloween With Special October Events
Video: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the MusicalVideo: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the Musical
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 29th, 2023
West End Theatres to Dim Lights for Michael Gambon on Friday EveningWest End Theatres to Dim Lights for Michael Gambon on Friday Evening

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
THE LION KING

Recommended For You