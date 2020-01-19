Tony Shalhoub Wins the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub has won the 2020 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! The 26th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS are nationally simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, 2020, celebrating the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year.

Shalhoub is a Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor with a diverse resume of engaging roles. Mr. Shalhoub won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT. He also starred in The Price on Broadway with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, following the world premiere of The Band's Visit Off-Broadway.

He is perhaps best known for his starring role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the popular television series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings."

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.

Shalhoub appeared in the theatrical productions of Act One and GOLDEN BOY on Broadway, receiving Tony Award nominations for both. In late 2015, he appeared Off-Broadway in The Mystery of Love & Sex with Diane Lane.





