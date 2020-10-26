Tony-Nominee Robert Cuccioli Stars in Eugene O'Neill's A TOUCH OF THE POET From Irish Rep
This week only, Irish Rep Online presents an all-new digital production of A Touch of the Poet.
This week only, Irish Rep Online presents an all-new digital production of A Touch of the Poet by Nobel Prize winning playwright Eugene O'Neill, starring Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly.
This production has now been reimagined and recreated for the screen by the team behind this summer's critically-acclaimed digital production, The Weir.
Proud and tempestuous Cornelius "Con" Melody (Robert Cuccioli) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero, and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary (Belle Aykroyd), falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.
Performances run from Tuesday, Oct 27 through Sunday, November 1. This Performance on Screen is free to attend! Reservations are required. Irish Repertory Theatre asks that you please consider a donation of $25 per viewer.
Reserve Now and Learn More here.
