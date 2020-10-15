Tony Goldwyn Joins KING RICHARD Williams Sisters Biopic

Will Smith also stars in theu upcoming film.

Tony Goldwyn has taken over the role originally given to Liev Schreiber in the upcoming biopic "King Richard," the story of Venus and Serena Williams' father.

Shreiber departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.

According to Deadline, Goldwyn will play Paul Cohen, a noted tennis coach whose clients included John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Venus and Serena Williams.

The film centers the true story of hardscrabble, but iron-willed father of Venus and Serena Williams, who had a plan to make his daughters the greatest tennis players in the world. This is how he pulled it off.

Will Smith plays the eponymous King Richard.

Goldwyn began his acting career on the stage, spending seven seasons at the Williamstown Theater Festival. His New York theater credits include "The Water's Edge" at the 2nd Stage Theater, "The Dying Gaul" at THE VINEYARD Theater, "Holiday" at The Circle in THE SQUARE opposite Laura Linney, "Spike Heels" with Kevin Bacon at 2nd Stage, "The Sum of Us" at the Cherry Lane Theater, for which he earned an Obie Award and "Digby" at the Manhattan Theater Club. His most recent stage credit was starring in "The Inheritance" on Broadway.



Also a prominent film/tv actor, Goldwyn has appeared in Ghost, The Pelican Brief, Kiss the Girls, and the television show Scandal.

