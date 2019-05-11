Tony Award-Winning Eve Ensler Preaches at Middle Church

On Sunday, May 12, Eve Ensler, Tony award-wining playwright and founder of V-Day and One Billion Rising, preaches at Middle Collegiate Church at 9:30 am and 11:45 am worship celebrations. Her sermon title is "The Alchemy of the Apology". Eve Ensler will preach a sermon inspired by her new book, The Apology.

Senior minister, Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis said, "The Apology is a searingly honest, soul-bearing, heart-revealing masterpiece that speaks of tragedy, apology, and redemption." Eve Ensler will sign books after each worship celebration. Middle Collegiate Church is located in the East Village at 112 Second Ave. (near E. 7th Street).

The worship celebrations will be led by The Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis, a nationally recognized speaker and public theologian, and feature the Middle Church Choir. The Middle Church Choir members' credits include Broadway, theater, and opera venues throughout New York City and around the world.

The diversity of Middle Church looks like a New York City subway but it feels like a home full of love. Middle Church is where old time religion gets a new twist. Inspired by Howard Thurman, Ruby Sales, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Martin Luther King, it offers an on-your-feet worship and take-it-to-the-streets activism. The congregation feeds the hungry, works for a living wage and fights for LGBTQ equality and racial/ethnic justice. Caring for the stranger, the immigrant, women's lives and Mother Earth is central to the congregation. The 11:45 am worship celebration is also live-streamed on the homepage of middlechurch.org.

Photo Credit: Paula Allen





