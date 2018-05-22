Tommy Tune Joins 50th Anniversary Celebration of HELLO, DOLLY! Feature Film

The long awaited 50th Anniversary HELLO AGAIN, DOLLY! community-wide Festival in Westchester and Putnam County kicks off this month as Hudson River towns celebrate their shared cultural history through the lens of this beloved Hollywood film.

For six months, there will be celebrations in these RIver towns, where portions of the 1968 movie HELLO, DOLLY! were filmed. The renowned film musical, starring BARBRA STREISAND and WALTER MATTHAU, was directed by legendary Hollywood musical star GENE KELLY, who discovered the charming hamlet of Garrsion ( "Yonkers" in the film) on a location scouting tour. Said Kelly, "Garrison was a natural."

Now, 50 years later, the community that for a brief passing summer doubled as "Hollywood on the Hudson," is taking part in more than18 events over spring and summer, sponsored by the area's local nonprofits, and benefiting the area's arts, theater, and educational programs. The uplifting musical film is a Valentine to the Hudson Highlands, nominated for 7 Academy Awards, and taking home 3, for Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best New Musical.

Events commence with a flash mob costume parade on June 16 led by Broadway veteran TOMMY TUNE down Garrison Landing, to the song "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," recreating the scene he filmed in the same place exactly a half century ago. The West Point Band will honor JERRY HERMAN with a tribute to his songs as part of their summer series.

An outdoor screening of a restored HELLO, DOLLY! will be shown just a few hundred feet from the film's still standing Vandergelder's Hay and Feed Shop.

The Putnam History Museum's exhibit, curated by festival director CHRISTOPHER RADKO (known for his exquisite handblown Christmas ornaments) , has just opened, and features rare film memorabilia, including BARBRA STREISAND's once thought to be lost Dolly Levi burgundy paisley costume. Ace Broadway tapper TOMMY TUNE (Ambrose in the film) will present TOMMY TUNE TONIGHT on June 17, and GENE KELLY's wife PATRICIA WARD KELLY will present GENE KELLY: THE LEGACY on July 1, both at the Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill.

The festival also honors the legacy of Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY! and legendary director JERRY ZAKS will be one of the many celebrity speakers during the educational talk series. Hudson Valley Shakespeare will be performing THORNTON WILDER's THE MATCHMAKER, the comedy precursor to DOLLY! Other family friendly events include a Hudson river Dolly! themed Paddleboat cruise, Victorian hat making classes, film screenings, and film location tours.

Festival Director CHRISTOPHER RADKO says, "This once-in-a-lifetime event is of great interest to our community, but everyone world over is welcomed to come join in and celebrate this heartwarming and mirthful story."

Learn more at www.HELLOAGAINDOLLY.com.

