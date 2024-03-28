Tom Gold Dance To Present World Premiere and Revivals This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City-based Tom Gold Dance will give the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Lavender is all the Rage, to music of Ezio Bosso, during the Company's 2024 spring season, Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Also on the program are revivals of Gold's Counterpoint (2017) and Rapid Oxidation (2018).

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Savannah Durham, Brian Gephart, Allegra Inch, Malorie Lundgren, Noah McAulister, Robert Mulvey, Demi Trezona, and Sage Wilson; as well as violinist Samuel Andonian, violist Matt Consul, violinist Katherine Liccardo, and cellist Aaron Wolff.

Lavender is all the Rage, for four dancers, is set to four movements from the late Italian composer, conductor, and multi-instrumentalist Ezio Bosso's String Quartet No. 5 – “Music for the Lodger.” Inspired by Thomas Mallon's 2007 novel Fellow Travelers, Lavender is all the Rage draws its title from the Lavender Scare, the moral panic about homosexual people at the height of McCarthyism in the mid 20th century. Carl Sprague, a longtime designer for the films of Wes Anderson, is creating the projected background for Gold's latest work.

Premiered in 2017 at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater and last performed in 2019 at The Kaye Playhouse, Counterpoint is a duet in four movements set to Steve Reich's New York Counterpoint and Nagoya Marimbas.

The presentation of Rapid Oxidation this spring will be the first in its entirety indoors since its 2018 premiere at The Kaye, although the Company has performed excerpts from the work on several occasions and performed it in its entirety outdoors last summer at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY.

Based on characters from an episode of the television series Mozart in the Jungle, Rapid Oxidation portrays the passion of two individuals who ignite one another's creative flame. The duet is set to “Kitchen Music,” “Body Music,” “3+2,” and “Mishmash” from Junk Music by Donald Knaack, known as The Junk Man.

Information

Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 7:30PM. The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.

Tickets

Tickets, $25–$47 can be purchased online at tomgolddance.org/kaye-2024 at anytime; or by phone at (212) 772-4448 or in person at 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, 12–6pm Wednesday through Friday, starting Wednesday, February 14. Through Sunday, March 31, code TGD10 can be applied for a 10% discount off of regularly priced tickets purchased online.

Discounted $10 tickets are available to students, as well as to frontline workers (including, but not limited to workers in healthcare, protective services, grocery and general merchandise stores, and maintenance services) in-person with valid ID or by writing to info@tomgolddance.org to reserve tickets for future payment. To learn more about and purchase tickets to the annual Tom Gold Dance benefit, Thursday, April 18, visit tomgolddance.org/benefit-2024

About Tom Gold Dance

Tom Gold Dance was founded by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold in 2008 to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Through annual self-produced programs in New York City and other engagements, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in more than two dozen original works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on Company dancers, among the world's most accomplished. Tom Gold Dance has developed unique and site-specific programs with, among others, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan; Fondazione Burri in Città di Castello, Italy; The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA; and Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers. Besides Italy, Tom Gold Dance has also performed internationally in Bermuda, Bulgaria, Cuba, Israel, France, and Spain. The Company has conducted several residencies in the Berkshires, and has been awarded two CUNY Dance Initiative residencies through the Gerald W. Lynch Theater and On Stage at Kingsborough. Tom Gold Dance has participated in the Annual Battery Dance Festival in 2020 and appeared at Little Island in Hudson River Park in 2022; and, most recently in 2023, made its debut at the Newport Dance Festival in Newport, RI. In 2021, the Company created a series of promotional videos with the Penguin Random House imprint Riverhead Books. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.

About Tom Gold

Internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, and instructor Tom Gold is the Founder and Artistic Director of Tom Gold Dance. A 2016 National Choreographers Initiative participant, Gold has created original works for his eponymous company, as well as for Vassar College, the Bermuda Arts Festival, Oregon Ballet Theater, the New York City Ballet Choreographic Institute, St. Louis Ballet, and many other dance academies, companies, festivals, television, and special events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Bravo series Odd Mom Out starring Jill Kargman, and the New York City Fringe Festival for which he won the 2016 award for Overall Excellence for his work in The Joey Variations: A Play With Dance. A 21-year member (1987– 2008) of New York City Ballet where he rose to the rank of soloist, Gold is the choreographer and performer of the 2wice Arts Foundation's DOT DOT DOT, an interactive iPad application by Abbott Miller of Pentagram.