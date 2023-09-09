Tokyo to New York to Present ONOKORO – CREATIONS/BEGINNINGS This Month

"Tokyo to New York" in collaboration with Random Access Music, has announced the upcoming production of "ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" - a unique fusion of music and dance that explores the universal themes of creation and beginnings. The one-hour non-stop show will feature a captivating blend of contemporary compositions combining traditional Japanese instruments with Western classical instruments, performed by a stellar ensemble of musicians and dancers. The show will include Modern dance; traditional Japanese Bugaku dance; a Clarinet concerto with Gagaku ensemble; a Hichiriki concerto with strings; trios combining Western classical instruments with traditional Japanese instruments. All this in one program. Two chances to see this: Sept. 23rd and 24th.

Performances will take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at the Martha Graham Studio One (55 Bethune St, 11th floor New York, NY 10014).

"ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" is a journey in dance and instrumental virtuosity inspired by universal creation myths. Audiences are immersed in a flow of music, dance, and ritual that evokes timeless traditions through contemporary artistry. From "Ryoanji" (summoning the beginnings of sounds) to "Netori, Netori" (evoking the beginnings of organized sound and music), through to "Onokoro" (combining the Eastern and Western worlds of music and movement) - modern dancer Miki Orihara, clarinetist and hichiriki player Thomas Piercy, Bugaku dancer Maki Yamamae, and their colleagues in "Onokoro" will awaken the magic and majesty of creations and beginnings which connect us all.

Under the artistic direction of Thomas Piercy and the choreography of Miki Orihara, "ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" features an exceptional lineup of composers, instrumentalists, and dancers. The program includes compositions by renowned composers John Cage, Gilbert Galindo, Masatora Goya, Bin Li, and Miho Sasaki. The performances will showcase the dance and choreography of Martha Graham protégé Miki Orihara and Bugaku dancer Maki Yamamae, as well as multi-instrumentalist Thomas Piercy on clarinet, hichiriki, and ohichiriki. Joining Orihara, Yamamae and Piercy are dancer Ghislaine van den Heuvel, ryuteki player Lish Lindsey, hichiriki player Joseph Jordan, sho player Harrison Hsu, koto player Masayo Ishigure, violinists Sabina Torosjan and Lara Lewison, violist Laura Thompson, cellist Daniel Hass, bassist Pablo Aslan, and pianist Marina Iwao.

The program features an array of compelling compositions, including the meditative "Ryoanji" for 3 hichiriki and percussion by John Cage; Bin Li's "Netori, Netori" Concerto for clarinet and gagaku ensemble with bugaku dancer; Miho Sasaki's "?? - reimei - Dawn" for ohichiriki, cello, and piano will make its world premiere as will Gilbert Galindo's "Primordial" for clarinet, cello, and piano; and Masatora Goya's "Onokoro" Concerto for hichiriki and strings will feature hichiriki player Thomas Piercy and dancers Miki Orihara and Ghislaine van den Heuvel.

"ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" is not only a celebration of artistic collaboration which combines the traditional with the contemporary but is also an exploration of the universal themes of creation and beginnings. Inspired by the Japanese creation myth "Onokoro," the show delves into the broader concept of creation and beginnings, uniting diverse musical genres and dance forms to create a truly immersive experience. This event seamlessly blends and celebrates a harmonious convergence of cultures. The performance is a testament to the diversity of musical expressions and cultures, underscoring the richness of human creativity when artistic worlds collide; a celebration of our shared human experience through the lens of dance and music.