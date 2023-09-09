Tokyo to New York to Present ONOKORO – CREATIONS/BEGINNINGS This Month

Performances will take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2023.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

Tokyo to New York to Present ONOKORO – CREATIONS/BEGINNINGS This Month

"Tokyo to New York" in collaboration with Random Access Music, has announced the upcoming production of "ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" - a unique fusion of music and dance that explores the universal themes of creation and beginnings. The one-hour non-stop show will feature a captivating blend of contemporary compositions combining traditional Japanese instruments with Western classical instruments, performed by a stellar ensemble of musicians and dancers. The show will include Modern dance; traditional Japanese Bugaku dance; a Clarinet concerto with Gagaku ensemble; a Hichiriki concerto with strings; trios combining Western classical instruments with traditional Japanese instruments. All this in one program. Two chances to see this: Sept. 23rd and 24th.

Performances will take place on September 23rd and 24th, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at the Martha Graham Studio One (55 Bethune St, 11th floor New York, NY 10014).

"ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" is a journey in dance and instrumental virtuosity inspired by universal creation myths. Audiences are immersed in a flow of music, dance, and ritual that evokes timeless traditions through contemporary artistry. From "Ryoanji" (summoning the beginnings of sounds) to "Netori, Netori" (evoking the beginnings of organized sound and music), through to "Onokoro" (combining the Eastern and Western worlds of music and movement) - modern dancer Miki Orihara, clarinetist and hichiriki player Thomas Piercy, Bugaku dancer Maki Yamamae, and their colleagues in "Onokoro" will awaken the magic and majesty of creations and beginnings which connect us all.

Under the artistic direction of Thomas Piercy and the choreography of Miki Orihara, "ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" features an exceptional lineup of composers, instrumentalists, and dancers. The program includes compositions by renowned composers John Cage, Gilbert Galindo, Masatora Goya, Bin Li, and Miho Sasaki. The performances will showcase the dance and choreography of Martha Graham protégé Miki Orihara and Bugaku dancer Maki Yamamae, as well as multi-instrumentalist Thomas Piercy on clarinet, hichiriki, and ohichiriki. Joining Orihara, Yamamae and Piercy are dancer Ghislaine van den Heuvel, ryuteki player Lish Lindsey, hichiriki player Joseph Jordan, sho player Harrison Hsu, koto player Masayo Ishigure, violinists Sabina Torosjan and Lara Lewison, violist Laura Thompson, cellist Daniel Hass, bassist Pablo Aslan, and pianist Marina Iwao.

The program features an array of compelling compositions, including the meditative "Ryoanji" for 3 hichiriki and percussion by John Cage; Bin Li's "Netori, Netori" Concerto for clarinet and gagaku ensemble with bugaku dancer; Miho Sasaki's "?? - reimei - Dawn" for ohichiriki, cello, and piano will make its world premiere as will Gilbert Galindo's "Primordial" for clarinet, cello, and piano; and Masatora Goya's "Onokoro" Concerto for hichiriki and strings will feature hichiriki player Thomas Piercy and dancers Miki Orihara and Ghislaine van den Heuvel.

"ONOKORO - creations/beginnings" is not only a celebration of artistic collaboration which combines the traditional with the contemporary but is also an exploration of the universal themes of creation and beginnings. Inspired by the Japanese creation myth "Onokoro," the show delves into the broader concept of creation and beginnings, uniting diverse musical genres and dance forms to create a truly immersive experience. This event seamlessly blends and celebrates a harmonious convergence of cultures. The performance is a testament to the diversity of musical expressions and cultures, underscoring the richness of human creativity when artistic worlds collide; a celebration of our shared human experience through the lens of dance and music.

 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Photo
Video: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater

See BroadwayWorld's red carpet footage of the final event at the Delacorte Theater, A Brief Intermission!

2
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle Photo
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Listen: Hear Javier Bardems Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Photo
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' which features music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”). Listen to the cut song from The Little Mermaid now!

4
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will take place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle in DecemberSutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle in December
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Featuring Jane Krakowski & MoreCynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Featuring Jane Krakowski & More
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Featuring Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patti Murin & More Out NowListen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Featuring Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patti Murin & More Out Now
Create Interactive Show Programs for Your Elementary, Middle, High School & College ProductionsCreate Interactive Show Programs for Your Elementary, Middle, High School & College Productions

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You