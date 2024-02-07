Todrick Hall Joins BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK - Watch the Video Announcement

In addition to being one of the composers for the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s movie Burlesque, Todrick Hall has now joined the cast as Sean! The production will begin previews in the UK at Manchester Opera House on Thursday, June 13 with sold-out performances until Saturday 29 June 2024. Burlesque the Musical will also run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow from Wednesday, September 11 to Saturday, September 28 2024 followed by a return season in Manchester prior to its West End run.

Watch the music video announcing Todrick's joining the cast below!

Jess Folley will play the central character of Ali, played by Christina Aguilera in the film.

Other cast members include Olivier Award-winning George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, West End favourite, and TikTok and social media sensation Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/Dance Captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer and Alessia McDermott in the Ensemble.

About Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, choreographer, producer and social media influencer with over 3 million subscribers and 650 million views.

Hall has released three Number 1 Albums: Straight Outta Oz Deluxe, Forbidden & his most recent album Haus Party which will begin a world tour this October.

His Broadway credits include: Kinky Boots, Chicago, The Color Purple & Memphis. Hall is a recurring judge and resident choreographer on "RuPaul's Drag Race." He has choreographed videos for Beyoncé; written and starred in the Virgin America safety video, was featured in Taylor Swift's record breaking music video "Look What You Made Me Do" and most recently he starred in/co-executive produced her latest video "You Need to Calm Down."

Hall can be seen on other television shows, including: "Queer Eye," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Dear White People," "Bring It," "Dance Moms," "Catfish," "Bob's Burgers," "American Idol," "Muppet Babies" and is the star of the documentary Behind the Curtain on Netflix.

About Burlesque The Musical

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie.

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs.

Written by Steven Antin, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

Burlesque is the big new musical that says life isn't fair...it's fabulous!

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer/Producer), Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), additional material - Book by Kate Wetherhead, Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight(Costume Designer), Tom Curran (Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison(Sound Designer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Carole Hancock (Hair & Wigs Designer), Guy Common (Make-up Designer), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (Associate Director/Choreographer), Libby Watts (Associate Choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate), Laura Rushton (Costume Supervisor), Tommy Franzen (Assistant Choreographer), Sarah Day (Dramaturg), David Gallagher (Orchestra Fixer), Lloyd Thomas (Production Manager).

Photo credit: Elliott Morgan