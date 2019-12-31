TodayTix Top Broadway Shows of 2019
We saw a lot of theater this year, and we hope you did too. With 2 million tickets sold to 4,400 different shows around the world, we're excited about all the performances you saw using TodayTix this year. (Not to mention 7.5 million Lottery entries, 800,000 Rush unlocks.) In honor of 2019 coming to a close and a new year and decade just around the corner, we're taking a look back at some of the top shows of the year. (Spoiler alert: Everybody loves "Waitress" and "Come From Away.")
In no particular order, here are the 10 shows that were seen by the most people and the 5 shows that had the most repeat viewings with TodayTix. What are you excited to see for the first time (or again!) in 2020?
Most Popular Broadway Shows
These shows sold the most tickets in 2019, and with a mix of new favorites, old classics, musicals, and plays, we're excited to share our top-sellers for 2019.
Sea Wall/A Life
Harry Potter and The Cursed Child
Top "Repeat" Shows of 2019
Sometimes once isn't enough, and you just have to get back to see your favorite show one (or 10) more times. Whether it's to share it with a friend or family member or just to enjoy all the gorgeous stage moments all over again, we recommend repeat viewings of any show. These five received the most repeat viewings in 2019.
My Fair Lady
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy, Johan Persson
