Tituss Burgess, Kyle Dean Massey, and Jasmine Amy Rogers Join NY Pops Gala

Tituss Burgess (Emmy Award nominee, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Broadway’s The Little Mermaid), Kyle Dean Massey (Broadway’s Pippin, Wicked), and Jasmine Amy Rogers (Tony Award nominee, Broadway’s BOOP! The Musical) will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, to honor Grammy, Academy, and Tony Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz at the orchestra’s 43rd Birthday Gala, Changed for Good: A Celebration of Stephen Schwartz, on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Tituss Burgess, Kyle Dean Massey, and Jasmine Amy Rogers join previously announced guest artists from across the entertainment industry including Shoshana Bean, Aisha Jackson, Brittney Johnson, Rachel Bay Jones, Judy Kuhn, Telly Leung, Lindsay Mendez, Mary Kate Morrissey, Ben Platt, Sherie Rene Scott, Paulo Szot, and Mary Testa, who will collaborate with The New York Pops to pay tribute to Stephen Schwartz.

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit Wicked and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden, and The Queen of Versailles. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Proceeds from the Gala support The New York Pops orchestra and the organization’s PopsEd music education programs. The concert is followed by a black-tie optional dinner and dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.