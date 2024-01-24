Tinc Productions Reveals Three Internal Promotions To Vice Presidents

Tinc Productions has revealed three internal promotions to vice president positions. The company's divisions - Labor, Theatrical, and newly-created Design and Project Management - are now helmed by Tobias Peltier, Joe Trainor, and Michael Blagys, respectively. All report to Duncan Northern, CEO and president.

"I am delighted to announce the promotions of Tobias Peltier to the VP of Labor Services (LS), Joe Trainor to the VP of Theatrical Services (TXS), and Michael Blagys to the VP of Design and Project Management (DPM)," says Northern. "Recognizing their strong leadership skills and experience in their respective areas, we aim to provide an enhanced experience for both our valued clients and dedicated employees. This strategic move ensures efficient operations and fosters a collaborative environment that fuels creativity and innovation within our company. I am eagerly anticipating the exciting new possibilities and achievements that will arise from this well-deserved elevation of talent within our dynamic team."

More details about Tinc Productions' new vice presidents are as follows:

Tobias Peltier: With an exceptional track record and unwavering dedication, Tobias Peltier has played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. Mr. Peltier's journey at Tinc Productions began with redoubling the organization's corporate efforts in a post-pandemic world. This led to the creation of three national offices, a strategic move that expanded the company's footprint and enhanced its operational capabilities. His tenure as manager of labor services marked a period of dynamic leadership, driving innovation and efficiency within the company. Tinc Productions witnessed substantial year-over-year profit growth during this time, a testament to Mr. Peltier's ability to drive results and create value. As vice president of labor, Mr. Peltier continues to lead Tinc Productions towards continued growth, furthering the company's reputation for excellence in the industry.

Joe Trainor: Thanks to a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry and a resulting history of success, Joe Trainor has played a pivotal role in shaping the theatrical services division at Tinc Productions. His strategic vision, creative insight, and commitment to excellence have consistently driven the company to new heights. In his new role, Mr. Trainor will continue to lead and innovate within the theatrical services division, overseeing the planning and execution of exceptional productions that captivate audiences. His leadership will be instrumental in further solidifying Tinc Productions' position as a leader in the entertainment industry.

Michael Blagys: Michael Blagys has been an integral part of Tinc Productions, consistently demonstrating a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing creative boundaries. His promotion to vice president of the newly formed design and project management division reflects both his individual achievements and the company's confidence in his visionary approach to the field. Mr. Blagys will focus on leveraging design thinking and project management expertise to develop immersive and engaging experiences for brands across various industries. Mr. Blagys and his team will collaborate closely with clients and vendors to ensure seamless and memorable events.

