Tina Burner Releases Covers of 'What I Did For Love' & 'Proud of Your Boy'

Tina Burner, New York drag royalty, star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, the reining Miss Comedy Queen, and winner of the 2020 GLAMA Award for Best Cabaret, debuts two new music videos and singles of Broadway classics. "What I Did for Love" from A Chorus Line and "Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin.

"I chose these two songs," Burner says, "because they not only represent my journey as a cast member on the thirteenth season of VH1s RuPaul's Drag Race, but because they also highlight my personal growth as a performer, the relationship[ between my mother and myself, and how we as artists are always striving to make our parents proud while also navigating the tumultuous road of pleasing our fans and the audience. I also want to use my platform to show the world how I actually am a trained singer, I have a voice, and I can do more than release a club beat."

Already with a collective 200K+ views on YouTube, Instagram, and Spotify, Burner is donating some proceeds to the Actor's Fund. "New York is so special because of theatre, because of Broadway," Burner continues. "During the pandemic shutdown, theatre, including drag performance, has been one of the hardest hit industries. We have to support one another and each other's craft. The Actor's Fund has done so much for our community during this scary time, so it will be nice to give back to them."

Burner worked with BroadwayWorld Award winning arranger Blake Allen on the tracks, and they were filmed on location at Brooklyn's 3 Dollar Bill and in Mirrortone Studios, where Burner recorded her vocals.

Watch the videos here: