Times Square Will Tighten Restrictions on Costumed Characters and Vendors

New rules are coming to Times Square regarding costumed characters that currently roam freely throughout the area, NBC New York reports.

Last week, City Council passed legislation restricting these performers, as well as street vendors, proposing the creation of certain areas where they are permitted to be, between West 40th Street to West 50th Street. This comes after complaints were made by tourists.

"What we are trying to do is make sure everything happens in those commercial zones and we are creating very clear pedestrian space for people who are visiting Times Square," said Councilman Keith Powers. "There will be a specific area where you go. If you are just passing through you have a different place you can walk without being harassed or asked for money."

The Times Square Alliance plans to have regular meetings with vendors and post signs to inform tourists that the costumed performers expect to be paid for photos.

"We are committed to work with the designated actors in Times Square and create a working group that respects the rights of all," the group's president said.

