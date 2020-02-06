Times Square Arts Announces Spring Season Program

Times Square Arts, the largest public platform for contemporary performance and visual arts, is pleased to announce the Spring Season Arts Program.



Times Square Arts has collaborated with contemporary artists and cultural institutions to engage with one of the world's most iconic public spaces using the Square's electronic billboards, public plazas, vacant spaces, and commercial venues. Midnight Moment is the world's largest, longest-running digital art exhibition - with an estimated annual viewership of 2.5 million- featuring artists' videos synchronized on electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight.



As part of Times Square Alliance's commitment to showcasing the best of contemporary art, this season's lineup includes new Midnight Moment projects featuring artist Jeffrey Gibson (March), art collective 13BC (April), and digital media collective Optical Animal (May).





FULL SCHEDULE



March 1-31, 2020

Jeffrey Gibson, She Never Dances Alone



Presented with the Brooklyn Museum

An artist of Choctaw and Cherokee descent, Jeffrey Gibson celebrates the importance of Indigenous women by transforming the performance of a single jingle dress dancer into a kaleidoscopic, ancestral call for strength and healing. This Midnight Moment is presented with the Brooklyn Museum on the occasion of Gibson's exhibition When Fire Is Applied to a Stone It Cracks, on view until January 10, 2021.



On March 7 from 11:30pm to midnight, Times Square Arts will host a live performance and viewing of She Never Dances Alone on Duffy Square (46th Street and Broadway), presented with The Armory Show, Roberts Projects and Kavi Gupta.

April 1-30, 2020

13BC, When Horses Were Coconuts

Inspired by the Foley sound effect historically linked to the atomic bomb, the artist collective 13BC takes us on an underwater, upside-down journey into a waterfall to plumb the intertwined legacies of mass media and the spectacle of war.



Join Times Square Arts and 13BC for a viewing of When Horses Were Coconuts on Friday, April 3 from 11:30pm to midnight on Duffy Square (46th Street and Broadway).

May 1-31, 2020

Optical Animal, Projection Napping

Design Pavilion

In this series of intimate portraits by the digital media collective Optical Animal, napping New Yorkers curl into the corners of Times Square's digital displays, catching a quick snooze in the city that never sleeps. Presented with Design Pavilion.



Join Times Square Arts, Optical Animal and Design Pavilion for a viewing Projection Napping on Friday, May 15 from 11:30pm to midnight on Duffy Square (46th Street and Broadway).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You