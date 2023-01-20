Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Time & Space Limited Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The event is on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

Jan. 20, 2023  
Launching its 50th year, Time & Space Limited / TSL begins with a reception for an exhibit of photographs, gleaned from the archives and enlarged for the gallery walls, that document some of the venues in New York City and in Hudson NY where Linda designed the sets and lighting. The exhibit is made up of photos from the following performance spaces in Manhattan:

TSL's West 22nd Storefront

La Mama E.T.C., The Annex

the Museum of Modern Art's Sculpture Garden,

the Whitney Museum of American Art

at the Equitable Center and

at the Philip Morris Atrium

Marymount Manhattan Theater

Merce Cunningham's Westbeth Studio

the Riverside Dance Theater at the Theater of the Riverside Church

and, in Hudson, the TSL Warehouse

The exhibit has been curated by Linda and Claudia, with the assistance of technical advisor and graphic designer, Teo Camporeale.

Join in for delicious hors d'oeuvres prepared by Jessica Tree along with an assortment of beverages. Linda and Claudia will be on hand to talk about the spaces in different places where they worked.

The event is on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00pm.



