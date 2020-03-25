Thomas Dekker's THE WONDERFULL YEARE to Be Presented as Livestream

On April 1st, Invulnerable Nothings will host a Zoom livestream reading of Thomas Dekker's THE WONDERFULL YEARE, an incredible plague pamphlet from 1603 that the playwright wrote while theaters were dark in London.

The text explores Queen Elizabeth 1's death, a plague outbreak that closed the city, and many other significant events and happenings in London that year. It is a theatrical curiosity ripe for rediscovery during our parallel moment of pandemic.

The reading will feature over 20 performances from actors in isolation across the US and UK (including Adrian Collins, Allegra Marland, Blake Kubena, Charlie Munn, Charlotte Turner-McMullan, Hannah Wolfe, Jake Robertson, Kat Hipkiss, Kristin Winters, Lauren Guglielmello, Sarah Quigley, Savannah Hankinson, Uchechi Kalu, and Vincent Santvoord, among others) and will last around an hour, commencing at 7pm GMT/ 3pm EST / 2pm CDT / 12pm PDT.

The stream can be viewed at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/152433722





