Thomas Dekker's THE WONDERFULL YEARE to Be Presented as Livestream
On April 1st, Invulnerable Nothings will host a Zoom livestream reading of Thomas Dekker's THE WONDERFULL YEARE, an incredible plague pamphlet from 1603 that the playwright wrote while theaters were dark in London.
The text explores Queen Elizabeth 1's death, a plague outbreak that closed the city, and many other significant events and happenings in London that year. It is a theatrical curiosity ripe for rediscovery during our parallel moment of pandemic.
The reading will feature over 20 performances from actors in isolation across the US and UK (including Adrian Collins, Allegra Marland, Blake Kubena, Charlie Munn, Charlotte Turner-McMullan, Hannah Wolfe, Jake Robertson, Kat Hipkiss, Kristin Winters, Lauren Guglielmello, Sarah Quigley, Savannah Hankinson, Uchechi Kalu, and Vincent Santvoord, among others) and will last around an hour, commencing at 7pm GMT/ 3pm EST / 2pm CDT / 12pm PDT.
The stream can be viewed at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/152433722
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)