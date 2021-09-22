Thirsty Girl & Pontani Productions Present THE 19TH ANNUAL NEW YORK BURLESQUE FESTIVAL

The New York Burlesque Festival is the largest and most acclaimed festival of its kind in the world, attracting sold-out crowds since its premiere in 2003.

This fall marks the 19th year for this celebrated event, and producers, Thirsty Girl & Angie Pontani will once again, serve up 4 nights of glitter and glamour in Gotham, with over 100 eye-popping performances from national and international leading burlesque and variety entertainers at four of NYC's hottest venues. Celebrate the return of live entertainment and make up for some lost stage time with the New York Burlesque Festival September 30th - October 3rd!

Burlesque, a true American art form has provided glitz, glamour and gut laughs through the ages. It's satirical and ironic presentation has persevered through some of our nations hardest challenges, from the Great Depression into the roaring 20's, WWIII and now through a pandemic. From Sally Rands fans to Tempest Storms grinds, Burlesque has historically been a retreat from the bumps of life, so it's a perfect fit for a 2021 celebration as we emerge from the pandemic and return to stage together.

The festival typically brings together over 2,500 enthusiastic audience members who, in addition to enjoying tassels and tail feathers are entertained by live music, DJ's, variety and circus performers, burlesque, boylesque, and a shopping boutique where you can try on custom corsets, peruse pasties, hair ornaments, vintage dresses, couture wigs, cast meetings and more.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com.