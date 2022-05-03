Third Installment of 60 Collective Art Show Opens This Week in Dumbo

The 60 Collective is hosting a special third installment of The 60 Collective group art exhibition in Dumbo beginning on Friday, May 6 at 30 Washington Street (Lower Level) with an opening reception free to the public from 6pm to 10pm. The reunion of curators Frankie Velez and Craig Anthony Miller (CAM) with Executive Producer, Josiane Lysius brings together a fantastic collective of 60 artists for a formatted show celebrating the visual elements of hip hop and urban culture. Each piece in the exhibition is a finished size 24" x 24" creation.

The show is open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays from 12pm to 5pm and concludes with a closing reception open to the public on Friday, June 3 from 6pm to 10pm.

The 60 Collective group art exhibition is supported by Two Trees Management Company, The Dumbo Improvement District, and The Dima Lysius Team at The Corcoran Group, and will benefit the Dock Street Middle School, where the majority of the students are from low-income households.

In the spirit of collective community consciousness, all artists in The 60 Collective and guests can also donate to The Dock Street School to help fund their arts and afterschool enrichment programs.

60 COLLECTIVE 3 ARTISTS:

2ESAE, AJ LAVILLA, AJAMU KOJO, AL DIAZ, AL RUIZ, ALBERTUS JOSEPH, ALEX BERSHAW, ALICE MIZRACHI, AMBI67 5MH, BC, BEBONKWE / JUDE NORRIS, BG 183, BOOGIEREZ, BUTTERFLY MUSH, CAM, CARLOS MARE 139, CEY ADAMS, CHOICHUN LEUNG, CHRISRWK, CRASH, DOZE GREEN, EBON HEATH, ERIC ADAMS, ERIC ORR,

GARY LICHTENSTEIN, GEM13, GIGI BIO, GRACE BALEY, INGRID YUZLY MATHURIN, JACK FLO, JAIMIE WALKER, JAMEL SHABAZZ, JANETTE BECKMAN, JASON NAYLOR,

V-TECHVISUAL, JULIAN ALEXANDER, LECRUE EYEBROWS, MADI DANGEROUSLY, MARKA 27, MARTHALICIA MATARRITA, MORNING BREATH, MY LIFE IN YELLOW,

NADIA JI X ATKLISM, NICHOLAWOLA, OG MILLIE, OPTIMONYC, SACSIX, SAVIOR ELMUNDO, SHIRO, SINCLAIR THE VANDAL, SFGRAJALES, SKYE FERRANTE, STEVE WEST, TAHA CLAYTON, TIM OKAMURA, TRAP IF, TRYSTAN BATES , VOODO FE', WK INTERACT, WILL POWER, ZEPH FARMBY