Theatre Producer Jay Michaels Joins New Streaming Network, YOUR ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK

Peter Anthony Andrews and Justin Brewer, the CEO & COO of PACO GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT entered into partnership with Jay Michaels of JAY MICHAELS GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS to create a new streaming channel - YOUR ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (YEN).

Like PlutoTV, YouTube, and Tubi-YEN will be a free platform and app that will be accessible on all Smart TVs and mobile devices.

Capitalizing on the talents and connections of the three partners, YEN will serve as a unique platform of news, sports, dramas, comedies, debates, informative lectures, documentaries, animation, health information, fashion, reality programming, health & wellness, culture, fine art programs as well as original content and broadcasts of live theatrical events.

"Part of the channel's allure," says Peter Andrews, former Vice-President of NBC Entertainment, "is a focus on content currently being produced by Colleges, Universities, Theatre Companies, Film Festivals, Culinary Clubs, and even Celebrity Book Clubs across the country."

Writer/Producer, Justin Brewer, chimed in with "YEN will give a vast audience an opportunity to see specialty content - including live events as cultural phenomena and history from contemporary scholars and best-selling authors' points of view - not available on any other worldwide platform."

Jay Michaels - a veteran promotional executive for stage and screen - added, "I've always wanted to foster a platform where all forms of the arts can be accessible for all audiences to enjoy and to learn from," he replied, "I'm thrilled that Peter and Justin are allowing me to play in their sandbox."

Negotiations are underway with numerous services and organizations to supply content for the new streaming station. Fall 2023 is the projected channel launch.



