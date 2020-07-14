Theater for the New City Presents Reading of VISITORS IN THE DARK Starring Charles Busch, Julie Halston and More

Theater for the New City will present a live reading of "Visitors in the Dark" by Charles Busch (The Confession Of Lily Dare, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Die Mommie Die!) on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 7PM. This is part of the weekly series of Live readings on Theater for the New City's website and Facebook page.

During this difficult time, Theater for the New City is keeping the theater alive - ONLINE with performances from the TNC community and abroad featured on TNC's Website, and Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram channels.

Visitors in the Dark by Charles Busch. On the night of the 1965 blackout, four women band together in a Greenwich Village tenement. Old grudges evolve into a new found hope as they explore the possibility that the blackout could signify a visit from Outer Space.

The cast includes Charles Busch, Julie Halston, Becky London, and Ruth Williamson. Directed and narrated by Carl Andress. Hosted by Crystal Field. Technical Direction by John David West.

CHARLES BUSCH is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He is also the subject of the acclaimed documentary film The Lady in Question is Charles Busch. He is a two-time MAC award winner and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, London, Paris and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. His first CD, Charles Busch Live at Feinstein's 54 Below, has been released by Broadway Records.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

