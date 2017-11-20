Theater Talk: Nia Vardalos & Marshall Heyman Talk TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

"Tiny Beautiful Things" writer/actor Nia Vardalos and co-conceiver Marshall Heyman discuss their theatrical adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's bestselling book, with co-hosts Susan Haskins and Tony-winning playwright Warren Leight. Next, Scott Alan Evans, executive artistic director of The Actors Company Theatre (TACT), Trustee at The Noël Coward Foundation Geoffrey Johnson, and actress Kristine Nielsen discuss the never-produced Noël Coward play "Salute to the Brave," with co-hosts Susan Haskins and Donna Hanover.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

