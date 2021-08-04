Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Town Hall: WHAT PRODUCING COMPANIES NEED TO START PRODUCING AGAIN

Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Virtual Town Hall Open Discussion: What Producing Companies Need to Start Producing Again on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 5:30pm. As part of a multi-tiered initiative to help restore the theater community in New York and beyond, TRU is inviting small-to-medium sized producing companies to join us in an honest conversation about the struggle to reopen. Many theater companies are bringing the lessons they learned during the pandemic with them into the future, reevaluating "best practices" to determine what still works and what needs to change. For more information and to register, visit https://truonline.org/events/town-hall-1/.

Some of the questions we will consider: How can we plan productions with the COVID situation seesawing? How do we win the trust of our audiences so they will come back and support us and attend our shows? How many performance spaces survived the shutdown, and are new spaces being created? Are the pre-pandemic contracts and agreements going to be in effect going forward? Will safety precautions be required, and will they increase costs?

Companies are encouraged to talk about their experiences with shutdown and their plans for reopening, with a particular focus on finding solutions to any obstacles holding them back. This initiative will be an opportunity for companies to learn from and find ways to help each other while TRU begins to explore programs that might better serve these companies. Though we will focus on the not-for-profit and fiscally sponsored sector, all companies struggling to return to live performance are welcome to participate in this crucial conversation.

Doors open at 5:30pm for networking and roundtable introductions of everyone in the room - come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. The Open Forum will start at 5:30pm. Still virtual, still on zoom while we get ready for a post-pandemic world. Free for TRU members and for all not-for-profit producing companies; $15 for other non-member attendees. Please use the bright red reservation box at https://truonline.org/events/town-hall-1/ or email or phone at least a day in advance (or much sooner): e-mail TRUStaff1@gmail.com / phone 833-506-5550