Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host Town Hall 'The Steps Taken Towards Gender Parity'

Theater Resources Unlimited will return to live monthly panels and discussions simultaneously streamed for artists outside New York City. The first Live Town Hall of 2024 will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2024 with networking at 6:30 pm and an open forum beginning at 7:00 pm ET. The event will be held at Polaris North Studio, 245 W 29th Street, 4th Floor, NYC. For more information and to register, please visit https://truonline.org/events/steps-towards-gender-parity/.

The Town Hall will be co-hosted by Danielle DeMatteo, founder and artistic director of SheNYC Arts, a nationwide nonprofit showcasing new, original works by gender-marginalized writers, composers and directors; actor, singer, author Lynnie Godfrey, president of the League of Professional Theater Women; Sarah Rose Leonard and Brittani Samuel, co-executive directors of The Lillys, creator of The Lilly Awards to honor the work of women in the American theater, as well as advocating for BIPOC women in theater; writer, director and producer Lauren Yarger of Gracewell Productions, co-founder of League of Professional Theater Women, Connecticut branch. Moderated by TRU co-founder Cheryl L. Davis, general counsel for The Authors Guild, and TRU executive director Bob Ost.

TRU monthly conversations continue about issues of current cultural significance. This month, dedicated to Women’s History, TRU puts the focus on the ongoing uphill battle for gender equality, with a look at organizations dedicated to breaking through the barriers, overturning cultural assumptions and achieving progress towards greater parity. What programs do they offer, and what initiatives do they have in place that help increase opportunities for women and female-presenting artists? What else needs to be done? Admittedly, change happens slowly, and it all starts with awareness.

Attendees are encouraged to talk about their own experiences with gender discrimination. TRU offers this as an opportunity for everyone to learn from actual experiences and find ways to support each other while exploring initiatives that might bring us closer to genuine respect and acceptance. All attendees are encouraged to participate in the conversation.

Doors open at 6:30pm for networking and roundtable introductions of everyone in the room – come prepared with your best 20-second summary of who you are, and what you need. The Open Forum will start at 7:00pm. Free for members of TRU, Polaris North and members of SheArts, LPTW and The Lillys; $15 for non-members (with a $5 ticket option available to anyone who needs it).