Theater Resources Unlimited To Host Upcoming Community Gathering Via Zoom- Going Global: Forging Partnerships In Foreign Markets, January 6

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

Dec. 29, 2022  

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 1/6/23 - Going Global: Forging Partnerships in Foreign Markets. In the room: commercial NY producer Cody Lassen (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening revival); Australian producer Neil Gooding (Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Dogfight and New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps; Back to the Future in London); UK producer Chris Grady, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts. We're finally back to live performance here in New York. London and Australia have had their ups and downs, with reopening attempts long before ours. With two years of shutdown dominated by zoom, have we entered an era of greater global opportunity in theater? Our speakers have projects in development or production in the US, UK and Australia and are currently exploring opportunities in the Korean and Saudi markets and more. What are the possibilities and pitfalls of going global? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

Reminder of tomorrow, Friday 12/30 - Post-Pandemic Union Agreements: Why and How They Have Evolved. In the room: general manager and theatrical consultant Anthony Francavilla of Form Theatricals talks about the revised union contracts and agreements, and how disagreements have led to revised agreements with AEA and SAG-AFTRA. Are there still advantages to using new media/virtual agreements for early stages of development? Can you use SAG/AFTRA agreements to develop a new work intended for stage? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2022 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/'s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.
For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.


