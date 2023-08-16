Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Submissions Now Open For Fall Term Of PDMP: Producer Development & Mentorship Program

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces that submissions are now open for the fall term of its PDMP: Producer Development & Mentorship Program. The deadline for consideration is September 1, 2023. For more information, please email TRUMentor@gmail.com or visit https://truonline.org/pdmp/ for curriculum and schedule.

· Submissions being accepted for Foundations and Master Class until Friday night, September 1, 2023. (For early consideration apply before August 15.)

· Blair Russell, a Tony nominated producer, developer, educator and lover of theater and live performance whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows (Slave Play, Sweeney Todd off-Broadway) returns to teach Foundations, starting in September.

· Jane Dubin, Tony winning producer (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann), returns to teach the Fall 2023 Master Class, starting in October.

· Classes will be held virtually so students from beyond the New York area may continue to attend.

Created in collaboration with 4-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld (Letters from Home, The Heidi Chronicles, Rocky, All the Way, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, The Exonerated), TRU's Producer Development & Mentorship Program offers ongoing support and education for producers at all levels of experience. The program consists of two levels:

FOUNDATIONS CLASS offers a basic but thorough overview of the major business aspects of producing, taught in context of team projects that offer practical application of the information shared, and help strengthen collaborative skills. Class will be given one or two Tuesday evenings each month starting September 26th and running through January 2023. Download Foundations (Basic Class) application here: PDMP.Intake.FoundationsF2023 - fill out and email to TRUMentor@gmail.com (be sure to add your name to the start of the file name when you send it). Also send a theater resume as well as a business resume if possible. For more details, visit https://truonline.org/tru-event-category/pdmp/#basic-overview.

MASTER CLASS for PDMP Foundations graduates and other eligible candidates, provides an in-depth and personalized approach to producing focusing on your own project, including a private consultation. The class will meet one or two Monday nights each month starting October 16th and running through February 2024. To request an application for Master Class, or to inquire about the program, email TRUMentor@gmail.com. For more details, visit https://truonline.org/tru-event-category/pdmp/#master-overview.

"I am so grateful I was introduced to the TRU PDMP Foundations and Master Classes. I got to work alongside exciting artists, creators and producers who helped pave the way for the off-Broadway production of my show last fall." ~Markus Ferraro (Ximer)

"I want to thank you for such a wonderful class and opportunity. I was able to demonstrate my project's importance by using the tools learned from taking this course. I learned so much. Words cannot express how much your mentorship and belief in me means." ~Melvina Douse Manuel

"Thank you all for the wonderful experience I had in the Master Class. It brought me to the next level of functioning in this business. Without this class I doubt I could be moving forward with [my off-Broadway show]." ~Kenneth Berry (Oh Soledad!)

"The TRU PDMP Foundations and Master Classes have been essential to my journey as an artist and finally seeing my work up on stage. From learning about the industry through lectures and outside speakers, the cohort of classmates who become champions and friends, to learning how to network and build a team. The most important thing I learned? How to talk about my work." ~Nico Juber (Millennials Are Killing Musicals)

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.