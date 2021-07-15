Theater Resources Unlimited Announces July Community Gatherings Via Zoom

Theater Resources Unlimited Upcoming TRU Community Gatherings via Zoom: The Challenges of Running a Not-for-Profit Theater Company (Especially During a Shutdown) on July 16, 2021 from 4:30 - 6:30pm and NFP and NGO: How Some Non-Profit Theater Companies Extend Their Mission and Work on July 23, 2021 from 4:30-6:30pm. https://truonline.org/.

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 60 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. These crucial conversations will continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 7/16 - The Challenges of Running a Not-for-Profit Theater Company (Especially During a Shutdown). In the room: artistic director Teri Black and resident director Valerie Adami of Break a Leg Productions; playwright-producer Rose-Marie Brandwein of Polaris North; interim co-artistic director and workshop director Meghan Crosby of American Renaissance Theatre Co., executive and artistic director Judith Estrine of Prism Stage Company. We'll hear the histories and missions of these four companies and learn about their infrastructure and survival strategies, as well as the how the shutdown has effected their operations, any adjustments they may have made for virtual performance and their plans for re-emerging into live production. Visit https://truonline.org/events/challenges-of-nfp/ to register, and receive the zoom link.

Friday 7/23 - NFP and NGO: How Some Non Profit Theater Companies Extend Their Mission and Work. In the room: co-founder and executive/artistic producer Carolyn Brown of True Colors Project/My True Colors Festival, founding eceutive director Jesse Fahay of Ripple Effect Artists, founding and artistic/executive director Ludovica Villar-Hauser of Parity Productions, co-founder and artistic director Emily Weiner of Houses on the Moon. Some not-for-profit theater companies extend their mission beyond performances, and offer a range of services and support for specific communities. Sometimes this drifts into the realm of an NGO, a nonprofit organization that operates independently of any government, whose purpose is to address a social or political issue. How do the two parts of their identity amplify each other? Are there any stumbling blocks that this structure might incur? And how much of their time and donations are allocated to community work, and how much to performance?

Visit https://truonline.org/events/nfp-and-ngo/ to register, and receive the Zoom link.