Theater Critic Peter Marks to be Featured on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Peter Marks, Washington Post Theater Critic, is featured on this episode of THEATER: All the Moving Parts, hosted by Patrick Pacheco, premiering on Friday, June 19th, 9:30PM on CUNY TV. Streaming starts on June 22nd.

Host Patrick Pacheco welcomes Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks to discuss the 2019-2020 theater season and the role Broadway can play in the time of national crisis. Productions like Slave Play, Tina, A Soldier's Play, West Side Story and The Inheritance are discussed in light of the Black Lives Matters and civil rights protests today. Others like American Utopia, Girl From North Country and Freestyle Love Supreme also speak to the American moment today.

Patrick Pacheco says, "Peter is an astute critic who goes to the theater to have his assumptions challenged and it was a pleasure to talk with him about that in today's roiled environment. As an example, he admitted that Slave Play, the explosive and highly controversial drama by Jeremy O. Harris, caused him to examine his conscience and he hailed it as one of the best ways to engage in the national discourse on race."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a new CUNY-TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists, including playwright Theresa Rebeck, musical director Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to THEATER: All the Moving Parts to see these and other episodes.

PATRICK PACHECO is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary "Waking Sleeping Beauty," and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, "My Life with Men...and other animals." He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller "American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles."

PETER MARKS is a staff writer for the Washington Post and has been the paper's chief theater critic since 2002. Prior to that, he was a reporter and theater critic for 10 years for The New York Times. His positions at the Times included a stint as a national correspondent, covering the 2000 Presidential campaign. Before that, he was a reporter and feature writer for Newsday, after stints at the Newark Star-Ledger and other New Jersey newspapers. In 1992, he was on a team of Newsday reporters that won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, for coverage of a New York subway crash. His writings have appeared in a variety of other American publications, and for several years he taught theater criticism in the honors program at George Washington University. He is co-host of the theater podcast "Three on the Aisle," with critics Terry Teachout of the Wall Street Journal and Elisabeth Vincentelli, a contributor to the New York Times.

STREAMING on THEATER: All the Moving Parts starts Monday, June 22nd.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You