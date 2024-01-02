The Young People's Chorus Of New York City, Yale Glee Club & Lester Lynch Will Honor MLK Jr With a Special Performance

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), the Yale Glee Club and special guest baritone Lester Lynch will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by presenting a triple bill performance at Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4 pm. Held one day before the nation honors Rev. Dr. King on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15, the concert is free and open to the public.

“Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamt of a world where all children, no matter their background, could live together in harmony,” says Francisco J. Núñez, artistic director and founder of YPC. “This is the same dream that YPC aspires to make reality through music every day. By bringing children of all cultural and economic backgrounds together in our unique program of music education and choral performance, our hope is that each child can reach their full potential."

The performance marks the first time YPC will be partnering with the Yale Glee Club, opening the doors to valuable mentoring and networking opportunities for YPC's choristers that align with its educational programs. YPC's College Bound program invests in the academic success of all its graduates by providing them with guidance and support for college admissions. College Bound offers a range of academic services, SAT/ACT prep, workshops, mentoring and other activities – all free of charge. As a result, 100% of YPC choristers attend college.

"We could not be more excited to collaborate again with Francisco and the extraordinary musicians of the Young People's Chorus of NYC and with guest artist Lester Lynch,” said Dr. Jeffrey Douma, director of the Yale Glee Club. “Working with YPC is always a thrill, and we're especially excited that this event will help celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

The Jan. 14 program includes songs carefully selected to honor the iconic civil rights leader, with repertoire including Joy, lyrics by Langston Hughes, music by Ricky Ian Gordon; He's Got the Whole World in His Hands, arrangement by Lester Lynch and Noam Faingold, with baritone Lester Lynch; I Can Tell the World, arrangement by Moses Hogan; Lift Every Voice and Sing, performed with Yale Glee Club and Lester Lynch, lyrics by James Weldon Johnson, music by J. Rosamond Johnson, arrangement by Roland M. Carter; My Heart Be Brave, performed with Yale Glee Club, lyrics by James Weldon Johnson, music by Marques L.A. Garrett,; and more.

“I am thrilled that through this performance we will also be giving our choristers access to mentors who can support their future success,” said Núñez. “Rev. Dr. King challenged each of us to lead a life of service, and mentorship is among the most valuable things we can do to support others.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.