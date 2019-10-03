The Workmen's Circle To Honor Mark And Seth Rogen At Annual Benefit

Rights! Camera! Activism! The Workmen's Circle will present father and son Mark and Seth Rogenwith the organization's Generation to Generation Activism Award at its Annual Benefit on December 2, 2019.

"From the moment we met Mark and Seth Rogen, we recognized the deep commitment they have to making this world a better place, not only through their words but their actions," said Ann Toback, Executive Director of the Workmen's Circle. "The passing of activism from generation to generation is very much a part of our organization's DNA. The Workmen's Circle's mission is to build a shenere un besere velt far ale- a better and more beautiful world for all-and Mark and Seth Rogen epitomize those words. We could not be prouder than to present them with our Generation to Generation Activism Award."

Seth Rogen is an actor, writer, producer and director, whose films and TV projects have had an impressive impact on popular culture and box office returns. Alongside longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, Rogen produces film, television, and digital projects through their production company, Point Grey Pictures (PGP). In front of the camera, Rogen recently wrapped filming Brandon Trost's American Picklemovie, which he also is producing, for Lionsgate.

He also was featured in Jonathan Levine's recently released comedy Long Shot, with Charlize Theron. Additionally, Rogen stars in this week's Jon Favreau-directed Disney release of The Lion King as the voice of Pumbaa alongside Beyonce Knowles and Donald Glover. Dedicated to giving back, Rogen and his wife founded Hilarity for Charity, which raises awareness among millennials for Alzheimer's disease with the help of fellow comedians performing in charity comedy shows.

Mark Rogen, who met his wife Sandy on Kibbutz Beit Alfa in Israel, worked for a number of nonprofit organizations, including the Los Angeles Workmen's Circle.

The Workmen's Circle's Benefit will be held at JW Marriott Essex House at 160 Central Park South in Manhattan. The event starts at 6:30 PM with a cocktail reception and food stations followed by a short program (featuring a live auction emceed by the award-winning storytellerLeslie Goshko) and concluding with dessert. The benefit's HostCommittee to date includes Nina Libeskind, Sandy Rogen, Jay Sackman,andEva Zasloff, and its Honorary Committee includes James Franco, Evan Goldberg, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Craig Robinson, Danya Rogen, andLauren Miller Rogen.

For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and tribute journal ads, please visit https://circle.org/annualbenefitor contact the Workmen's Circle at events@circle.org. You also can contact Jaime Gorelick at 212.889.6800 ext. 821.

The Workmen's Circle powers progressive Jewish identity through Jewish cultural engagement, Yiddish language learning, multigenerational education, and social justice activism. For over a century we have provided this 360-degree approach to Jewish identity-building. Through contemporary cultural programs, joyful holiday celebrations, strategic social justice campaigns, vibrant Yiddish language classes, interactive educational experiences and more, we connect Jewish adults, kids and families of all affiliations with their cultural heritage, working to build a better and more beautiful world for all. Learn more atwww.circle.org.





