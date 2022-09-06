The Training Ship 'DANMARK' To Dock At The Seaport In New York For UNGA And Climate Week

Starting Sunday 18 September and the following week, the ship will set the stage for events, including open ships, where visitors and New Yorkers can board 'DANMARK', see the full-rigged ship up close and talk to the 80 young cadets, who are currently training at the ship and have been sailing it across the Atlantic.

The Climate Week NYC 2022 voyage is part of Denmark's journey towards sustainability. The intention is to use the climate-friendly training ship as a platform to inspire and invite dialogue on the issues of innovative and sustainable solutions that can support countries around the world in offering their citizens a better and greener quality of life.

"It is a great pleasure to bring 'DANMARK' to New York for the UNGA and Climate Week. The Training Ship has strong historic ties to the US and New York in particular, and today Denmark and New York are united in their quest for greener solutions. For us in VisitDenmark, this is an opportunity to create a unique platform, to invite dialogue and to tell inspiring stories from Denmark," says CEO in VisitDenmark, Jan Olsen.

"New York is a global city. For hundreds of years, it has connected to the rest of the world via the sea," says Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO of the South Street Seaport Museum. "We are so pleased to host the sailing ship 'DANMARK', which is a reinvigoration of these connections, and not for the first time. 'DANMARK' has been at South Street many times before! Concurrent with the UN General Assembly, 'DANMARK's visit, and the ship's educational mission are a perfect fit for the Museum and the Seaport."

The ship will be open to the public, with limited capacity, during the evening on Friday 23 September as well as the afternoon of Saturday 24 September. Guests can board the 'DANMARK' from the Seaport's Pier 17 and will also be able to enjoy the view of the grand ship from some of the Pier's many bars, restaurants and outside areas, including The Greens, The Rooftop at Pier 17's Iconic open-air venue. Just across FDR Drive, guests can also explore more of New York's maritime history at the South Street Seaport Museum. The museum invites exploration of New York City by preserving and interpreting the origins of New York as a world port through its historic buildings, ships and collections. In addition to the presence of 'DANMARK' on Pier 17 at the Seaport, Denmark will be present at the Citizen Sustainability Summit on The High Line from the 19th to the 21st of September. The three-day summit aims to create a platform that invites informal dialogue between decision-makers and citizens with engaging talks and happenings throughout the event.

The Training Ship DANMARK is a small piece of both Danish and American history. It was launched in 1933 in Denmark to serve as a training ship for the Danish merchant navy. The vessel has visited the USA on several occasions, especially the East Coast. The longest visit was from 1939 to 1945 during World War II when the training ship served under The Stars and Stripes. Side 2/3 During World War II, Denmark became occupied on April 9, 1940, while the Training Ship 'DANMARK' was on a routine mission in U.S. waters. In agreement with the Danish Ambassador to the United States, the ship's captain, Knud L. Hansen, placed his training ship at the disposal of the U.S. Government. However, U.S. neutrality prevented the acceptance of the offer until December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. From that point onward, and until the end of World War II, some 2,500 U.S. officer cadets received firstclass training in responsible seamanship under Captain Knud L. Hansen's capable leadership and strict discipline. Later, the cadets would serve in the U.S. Navy. Today, the crew and trainees of the Training Ship 'DANMARK' are still met with great interest and gratitude by the American people. When 'DANMARK' docks in a U.S. harbor, enthusiastic local visitors are willing to wait for hours to visit the ship.

The Training Ship Denmark was launched in 1933 from the Nakskov Shipworks in Denmark. After 88 years in service, the steel-hulled, three-masted full-rigged ship continues to function as a training vessel for young people seeking careers at sea. The ship has 26 sails and 219 rig ropes. 80 cadets aged 17-23 are currently in training on the ship. They have made the journey to New York together with the ship's permanent crew of 15 including the Captain, Chief Officer, Chief Engineer, Deck Officers, Doctor, Chief Steward, Cooks and Quartermasters. The ship is property of the Kingdom of Denmark and is capable of sailing the oceans of the world. 'DANMARK' is administered by MARTEC, the maritime educational center, and visits New York City in collaboration with VisitDenmark, Denmark's National Tourism Board. During UNGA and Climate Week, Denmark will also be present at the High Line for Citizen Sustainability Summit. visitdenmark.com

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for visiting travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, community, dining, and cultural experiences. Home to independent businesses such as McNally Jackson Books, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, and dining and entertainment destination Pier 17, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. The burgeoning neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated programming. In 2022, the Seaport will welcome the restored Tin Building, a 53,000-square-foot marketplace curated by Jean-Georges; The Lawn Club, a new lawn game experience; and a new dining concept from Wylie Dufresne and Josh Eden. TheSeaport.nyc

﻿The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the South Street Seaport Historic District in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, exhibition galleries and education Side 3/3 spaces, working nineteenth century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org