The Town Hall to Present Evening With Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

The Town Hall has announced a special evening with actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey as they reflects on their new book The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There (Dey Street). The live evening will take place on May 18 at 7PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street), the day after The Office BFFs is released.

Despite portraying Dunder Mifflin frenemies Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on the hit television show The Office, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have been best friends for over eighteen years. For nine seasons they battled over party planning, relationship advice, and baby names, while behind the scenes they supported each other through life-changing events like marriage, motherhood, and careers that took them all over the globe.

In The Office BFFs, the ladies share heartfelt and humorous stories about their time together making The Office, giving readers insights into everything from their first meeting on the pilot to the shooting of iconic episodes like "Booze Cruise" and "Work Bus" to their hilarious adventures on the red carpet. In candid conversations complete with personal mementos and photographs, Jenna and Angela take a dive deep into their special friendship and how it's evolved from having lunch together in their on-set trailers to creating their own media company and hugely successful podcast, Office Ladies.

The Office BFFs is a testament to a beloved TV show and to the power of best friendship as told by two great storytellers who love to gab.

Tickets prices, which include a signed copy of The Office BFFs, are $47-$52 and are available at www.TheTownHall.org

The evening is presented in partnership with the and Strand Bookstore, (www.strandbooks.com) and they are also providing copies of Office BFFs.

"We are proud to welcome Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey to The Town Hall to discuss their book and the pop culture phenomenon that was The Office," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "Our mission is always to present unique voices that reflect on the American experience, and our audience is certainly in for a treat as these two funny ladies discuss their friendship and share hilarious anecdotes from being on the show."