'The Sound of Music' Actress Heather Menzies-Urich Dies at 68

Variety reports that actress Heather Menzies-Urich, known for portraying Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film The Sound of Music, died at age 68 following a recent diagnosis with cancer.

Her son Ryan Urich said that his mother died on Christmas Eve, surrounded by her family.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," he said. "She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 pm."

Menzies-Urich's first screen appearance was in the television series "The Farmer's Daughter" in 1964. Shortly after, she was cast in "The Sound of Music," which was a box office success and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

"Heather was part of 'the family.' There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of 'The Sound of Music.' And of 'the kids,' Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering," said Ted Chapin, president and chief creative officers of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. "We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her."

Read more here.





