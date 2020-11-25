The Seth Concert Series To Offer Holiday Package of 15 Shows On Demand

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that The Seth Concert Series in partnership with BroadwayWorld will make fifteen performances from its inaugural 2020 live concert series available on-demand throughout this holiday season. The weekly virtual series, hosted and music directed by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, is based on the internationally acclaimed Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago, and features up-close & personal weekly concerts with Broadway's biggest stars in intimate, hilarious behind-the-scenes stories & songs from their stellar Broadway careers.

Now for a limited time, fans will be able to purchase fifteen of The Seth Concert Series' evenings of insider conversations & incredible musical moments with Broadway's award-winning superstars including Audra McDonald, Jessie Mueller, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Keala Settle, LaChanze, Beth Malone, and Lillias White, at a special holiday discount of $20 per concert. The series will also be available for purchase as an entire package of 15 individual 90 minute concerts for $225 - an $75 dollar savings! This special holiday on-demand offer will be available beginning "Black Friday," November 27, 2020 through January 3, 2021. It's the perfect holiday gift for any Broadway fan! For more information and to purchase this special limited-time holiday offer, please visit events.broadwayworld.com/seth-concert-series/

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

Broadway stars featured in this limited time, on-demand concert series offer include:

Audra McDonald: Six-time Tony Award winner for Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, and star as the Mother Abbess in NBC TV's The Sound of Music Live!

Jessie Mueller: Tony Award winner as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical and Tony nominee for Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress.

Cheyenne Jackson: Broadway star of the revival of Finian's Rainbow, Xanadu, Aida, Thoroughly Modern Millie and NBC's 30 Rock.

Liz Callaway: Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway, also sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in Disney's animated feature Anastasia.

Melissa Errico: Tony nominee for Amour and star of Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, and Dracula The Musical on Broadway.

Rachel Bay Jones: Tony Award Winner for Dear Evan Hansen and star of Pippin on Broadway and ABC TV's Modern Family.

Karen Olivo: Tony Award winner for West Side Story and star of In The Heights and Moulin Rouge.

Orfeh and Andy Karl: she was a Tony nominee for Legally Blonde, which they starred in together, as well in Pretty Woman. He was a Tony nominee for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he won an Olivier Award).

Judy Kuhn: 4-time Tony nominee for Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, Les Misérables and the singing voice of Disney's Pocahontas.

Beth Leavel: Tony Award winner for The Drowsy Chaperone and Tony nominee for The Prom and Baby It's You.

Keala Settle: Tony nominee for Hands on a Hardbody and a star of the film The Greatest Showman.

LaChanze: Tony Award winner for The Color Purple and Tony nominee for Once on This Island and Summer.

Beth Malone: Tony nominee for Fun Home, and Outer Critics Circle Award honoree for the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Lillias White: Tony Award winning Broadway star of The Life and Tony nominee for Fela!

Seth Rudetsky (series host & music director) is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora recently launched Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first season includes Tina Fey, Allison Janney and Sean Hayes. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com)...a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "Melrose Place", "Taxi" and "Frasier" and has raised more than $300,000 for The Actors Fund. You can find out more about Seth, and watch his signature "deconstructions", at SethRudetsky.com

Mark Cortale (Producer) most recently formed the developmental theatre lab NEW WORKS PROVINCETOWN and just commissioned a new musical entitled The Last Diva by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie with a book by Jonathan Tolins. He co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get at The York Theatre in 2018, which received 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical and 2 Drama Desk Nominations including Best Score. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway@ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark has produced international drag sensation Varla Jean Merman for the past twenty years and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he founded. Info at markcortalepresents.com.

