The Segal Center, NYU Skirball & Improbable Present OFFICE HOURS: Phelim McDermott

The performance is on March 28.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Join in for a live, virtual conversation on directing and collaboration with Phelim McDermott, the Co-Artistic Director & Co-Founder of Improbable (UK), and Frank Hentschker, Director of CUNY's Segal Center. In advance of McDermott's upcoming New York Premiere of Tao of Glass at NYU Skirball, they will discuss his work and career, Improbable's work with Open Space Technology, and McDermott's long-term collaborations with Philip Glass.

Tao of Glass is a storytelling tapestry, performed by McDermott with a virtuosic ensemble of musicians and puppeteers, underscored by Glass's mesmerizing music, and shot through with Improbable's trademark magical stagecraft. This New York Premiere marries ten new works from Glass with ten theatrical meditations on life, death, and Taoist wisdom. At NYU Skirball from March 30-April 8, 2023.

Phelim McDermott is the Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Improbable. He has directed renowned productions around the globe (Shockheaded Peter, Beauty and the Beast), most recently the World Premiere of The Hours at the Metropolitan Opera, and the Royal Shakespeare Company's newest musical extravaganza, My Neighbour Totoro.

Philip Glass has had an extraordinary and unprecedented impact on the musical and intellectual life of our times. His acclaimed works include symphonies, film scores, wide-ranging artistic collaborations, and such operas as Einstein on the Beach, Satyagraha, Akhnaten, and The Voyage.

Tao of Glass was commissioned by Manchester International Festival, Improbable, Perth Festival, Ruhrfestspiele Recklinghausen, Hong Kong New Vision Arts Festival and Carolina Performing Arts - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in association with Naomi Milgrom AO. Originally performed at Manchester International Festival 2019.

This special crossover edition of Segal Talks, in collaboration with NYU Skirball's Office Hours series, will be live-streamed via Howlround on Tuesday, March 28 @ 12:30PM EST. Free and open to the public.

More information here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232754®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnyuskirball.org%2Fevents%2Foffice-hours-phelim-mcdermott?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/

More information and tickets available here, and use discount code OFFICE20 for 20% off. https://nyuskirball.org/events/tao-of-glass

CUNY Students: the student ticket price is $20 (+$3 fee), and can only be purchased in person at the box office with a valid student ID. For student group purchases, contact box.office@nyu.edu.




