The Saint Sebastian Players' Present AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Beginning February 16

The Saint Sebastian Players' 42nd season continues with Henrik Ibsen's drama An Enemy of the People, which explores the value—and risks—of telling the truth when it challenges those in power. Performances take place February 16–March 10, 2024 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



An Enemy of the People concerns the actions of Doctor Thomas Stockmann, a medical officer who, after inspecting the public baths on which his native town's prosperity depends, finds the water to be contaminated. When he refuses to stay silent, he is declared an enemy of the people. Ibsen addresses a number of challenges in an engaging manner that remain highly relevant today, such as environmental issues versus economic interests, the professional responsibilities of experts in policy debates and the moral dilemmas and tensions involved in whistle blowing.



Directing An Enemy of the People is SSP company member Jim Masini, whose past directing credits include last season's The Book of Will, as well as The Tempest, Arms and the Man, Our Town and many others. SSP company members in the cast include Eric S. Prahl as Dr. Stockmann, Russ Gager, Renae Stone and Vito Vittore; also in the cast are David R. Feiler, Paul Kaufmann, Danielle Kerr, Herb Metzler, Wesley Prahl, Michael Stejskal and Lucas Tobin-Trumm. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Beth Bruins as stage manager, Sean Smyth as sound designer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, Valerie Gerlock as assistant director and social media manager, and John Austin and Jill Chukerman Test as producers. Also on the team are Zahrah Agha as costume designer and Sam Stephen as lighting designer.



SSP's 42nd season concludes with Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon April 19–May 12.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed in 1990, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.

An Enemy of the People

Runs February 16–March 10, 2024,

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey,

at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago.

Free parking is available in two lots.



Full-priced tickets are $30;

tickets for seniors and children younger than 12 are $25,

and students with valid IDs may purchase $25 tickets at the door.

Group rates also are available.



All programming is subject to change.

For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.