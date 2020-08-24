The Public Theater is Giving Grants to Freelance Theater Artists

$1,000 'financial relief payments' have been given to 368 people.

The New York Times has reported that The Public Theater is giving small grants to hundreds of freelance theater artists to provide assistance in the midst of the global health crisis.

So far, the theater has given $1,000 "financial relief payments" to 368 people including technicians and crew members, teaching artists and more.

Oskar Eustis, the Public's artistic director shared:

"Freelance theater workers are in total economic distress, almost universally...It feels pathetic - this isn't enough money - but it's just what we can do right now."

He continued to say:

"We're trying to let them know we see them...and we also hope it will inspire other institutions to recognize that preserving the field isn't just preserving our staffs or our buildings, but the people who do the vast amount of work."

Eustis shared that the initial round of payments was given to freelancers who worked on shows at the Public from September through March, and they are anticipating giving a second round of grants to actors, stage managers, designers and more later in the year.

