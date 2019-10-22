The Parlour Presents Spring Opera Gala At Hawthorn Arts Centre

Stunning opera ensemble The Parlour will take to the Hawthorn Arts Centre stage on Friday 15 November. Led by Boroondara's own Karen Van Spall and Adam Miller, the Spring Opera Gala will be a memorable night of stunning opera highlights performed by some of Melbourne's finest artists. The Parlour will treat audiences to an evening filled with soaring melodies from celebrated operas including Carmen, La Bohème, The Barber of Seville and Tosca.

Audiences are invited to celebrate the coming of spring in grand style with friends and family at a concert guaranteed to delight. The line-up will feature Theresa Borg (soprano), Karen Van Spall (mezzo soprano), Michael Lapina (tenor), Adam Miller (baritone) and Dean Sky-Lucas (piano).

Mezzo soprano Karen Van Spall has given recitals at the Melbourne Recital Centre with Melbourne Art Song Collective as well as The Parlour.

Karen regularly headlines Boroondara Arts' Opera in the Park which sees hundreds of music-lovers flock to the gardens for a special summer outdoor concert.

Baritone Adam Miller graduated with Distinction from the opera programme at London's Royal Academy of Music. Before moving to London he studied in Melbourne and continued studies in Milan.

Tenor Michael Lapiña has performed some of the most coveted tenor roles in the operatic repertoire in Australia's leading opera houses, as well as being a regular soloist on the concert, corporate, chamber and oratorio stages. This year Michael will do an extended series of Puccini opera concerts in major cities throughout China with the Australian International Opera Orchestra, followed by debuting as principal tenor within Opera Australia's regional touring production of By The Light Of The Moon.

Karen Van Spall said: "The diverse repertoire will feature songs from the likes of movie soundtracks and other popular music. For the aficionados, there will be a few magnificent but lesser known pieces to stretch the imagination. In typical Parlour fashion, we'll chat about each piece - not just about its context in the opera but stories and anecdotes about our experiences or famous production disasters."

Audiences can expect to hear the likes of Lakme's Flower Duet: Sous le dôme épais from the famous 1989 British Airways ad, The Pearl Fishers Duet: Au fond du Temple Saint from the soundtrack to Gallipoli; and The Marriage of Figaro Letter Duet: Sull'aria as featured in The Shawshank Redemption.

Cabaret-style table seating is available for this special event at the grand Hawthorn Arts Centre for a very special night out.

Hawthorn Arts Centre presents an exciting and varied arts program and is home to performance, exhibition, workshop and events spaces. Visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Events Bar or explore Hawthorn and discover the area's culinary delights.





