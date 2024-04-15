The New York Virtuoso Singers to Present 10 World Premieres by BMI Young Composer Award Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present 10 World Premieres by BMI Young Composer Award Recipients on Sunday, May 19 at 4:00 PM at St. Luke in the Field Church, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan.

The program will include 10 new works by 10 rising young composers who have received a prestigious BMI Young Composer Award, including Lauren Vandervelden's Travelling, Micangelo Ferrante's Somewhere Out There, Matthew Schultheis's Whirlpool, Anna-Louise Walton's Between the Leaves, Grant Luhmann's Geata Leode, Elizabeth Gartman's Lady Musick Speaketh, Amelia Brey's Hymni Horatii, Elliot Roman's Fb: loss-E, Sofia Jen Ouyang's All That is Solid and Miles Walter's Lux Aeterna.

Harold Rosenbaum notes, "Many, if not most of, today's leading classical composers have won this and other major awards in their youth. Hear great music by 10 rising stars."

This event will launch The New York Virtuoso Singers' New Notes Initiative, an ongoing series of concerts over the next few seasons consisting exclusively of choral works by emerging American composers.

Tickets at the door for the May 19 concert are $25; Students 25 years and younger: $10, available at a discount at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/774073/ten-world-premieres-by-bmi-young-composer-award-recipients.

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/.

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.