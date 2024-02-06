The New York Virtuoso Singers To Present COMPOSERS WITHOUT BORDERS At The New York Society For Ethical Culture

The New York Virtuoso Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present Composers Without Borders - The Ties That Bind Us on Sunday, March 3 at 3:00 PM at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th Street in Manhattan.

The program will feature selections by American, Iranian, Ukrainian, Russian, and Chinese composers including Joel Mandelbaum's Sea Surface Full of Clouds, Ramin Amir Arjomand's Salve Regina, Dmitry Bortniansky's Dostojno Jest, Alfred Schnittke's Concerto for Choir (Mvt. 2) and Chen Yi's Spring Dreams.

Harold Rosenbaum writes, "The constitution's preamble begins with the words "We the people," a term which over the centuries has taken on a life of its own. In the context of our concert, entitled Composers Without Borders - The Ties That Bind Us, we focus on the unity of humankind, not individual governments, whether open and honest or repressive and evil. There are countless common threads present in people from all over the globe. The desire and ability to express oneself through music is one that cannot be suppressed by leaders of countries. Music unifies and uplifts all people. Our concert highlights the unending compositional creativity of mankind despite the complicated interrelationships of the countries represented."

Tickets

Tickets at the door for the March 3 concert are $25; Students 25 years and younger: $10, available at a discount at https://cvi.yapsody.com/event/index/774069/composers-without-borders.

New York Virtuoso Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/.

About The New York Society for Ethical Culture

The New York Society for Ethical Culture is a welcoming Humanist community that has stood for social justice, mutual understanding and the cause of peace for 148 years. Visit them at https://ethical.nyc/.

About The New York Virtuoso Singers

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on nearly 50 commercial CDs. More about them at Click Here. Join their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-New-York-Virtuoso-Singers/130509011774.